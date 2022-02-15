'If a younger or female voice is missing it creates challenges for organisation'
Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno says companies need to embrace diversity as is and not a tick box exercise.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Luvuno says young people need to study the business, the strategy and check if their ideas align with where the business is going.
The challenge is that companies have structures sometimes they are hierarchical. You have a structure that has people at the top and people that have been there for a long time and these people are considered to know how the company does things and how the company functions.Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management
What we are sitting with is top structures of organisations that look a particular way, so when I come in with my new idea there is somebody there who says this is not how we do things here.Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management
Luvuno says education is needed on why diversity is important in the workplace.
Sometimes when that younger voice is missing or the female voice is missing or whatever voice is missing in that room it can create challenges for the organisation.Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management
Mentorship is incredibly impactful in a business, it makes people feel that they are part of something bigger, it can help people work through everyday challenges that one may have.Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120507454_business-people-discussion-and-negotiating-investment-housing-estate-with-sign-a-contract-term-loan-.html?vti=nq5amjvkeryk24oaiz-1-86
More from Local
'If we decriminalise prostitution tomorrow, people will not have on the street'
Founder of Survivor Empowerment and Support Programme Mickey Meji talks about the consultative talks on decriminalising sex work.Read More
Documents have info on fraud at SSA, they aren't classified - Jacques Pauw
Mandy Wiener interviews 'The President's Keepers' author regarding documents he handed over to the State Security Agency.Read More
SAHRC launches probe into water pollution crisis at Wemmer Pan
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will be visiting the Wemmer Pan on Tuesday morning to inspect the pollution and contamination that's already posing major health and environmental risks.Read More
Passengers await refunds from grounded Blue Train
Passenger Michael Kallenbach says he was lucky, he cancelled his trip two weeks ago but is still waiting for his refund.Read More
'Govt has not responded to SAHRC report on human rights violations in Alex'
South African Human Rights Commission Gauteng provincial manager Buang Jones says parts of Alexandra are still in decay and the residents are still living in deplorable conditions.Read More
'Believe and support your children when they come out about their sexuality'
Therapist and wellness coach Dr Siya Mjwara talks about how to handle your child's coming out about their sexuality.Read More
Human Rights Commission to probe Hoërskool Jan Viljoen racism allegations - DBE
Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola and spokesperson Oupa Modibe to give an update on the school.Read More
'Police minister and commissioner are confused in differentiating their roles'
Policing and security experts Eldred De Klerk and Dr Jakkie Cilliers reflect on a report on the July unrest, during which more than 300 people died.Read More
Transnet suspends luxury Blue Train following safety concerns
The rail agency said its decision to remove the famous locomotive off the tracks is a precautionary measure following what it calls "recent incidents".Read More