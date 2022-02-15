'If a younger or female voice is missing it creates challenges for organisation'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
EWN: Shoba denies knowing who picked Tshegofatso Pule up
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 16:10
Church calls for inquest into JMPD conduct
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
MoAfrika Maila, spokesperson for Pastors Against Church Closure
Today at 16:20
[FEATURE] #MyHometown with Pastor Andrew Lee in Reiger Park
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Pastor Andrew Lee
Today at 17:10
SAHRC to investigate Hoërskool Jan Viljoen incident after alleged racial fight
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dominic Majola, EWN Reporter.
Today at 17:20
Debate around higher wages versus job retention is misguided
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory
Today at 18:13
Why Ninety One opposes Heineken's offer for Distell
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Forsyth - Investment Specialist at Ninety one
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Discovery and AIA to establish a pan-Asian health InsurTech business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - When to average down?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Hundersmarck - Fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'If we decriminalise prostitution tomorrow, people will not have on the street' Founder of Survivor Empowerment and Support Programme Mickey Meji talks about the consultative talks on decriminalising sex work. 15 February 2022 3:00 PM
Documents have info on fraud at SSA, they aren't classified - Jacques Pauw Mandy Wiener interviews 'The President's Keepers' author regarding documents he handed over to the State Security Agency. 15 February 2022 1:09 PM
'If a younger or female voice is missing it creates challenges for organisation' Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno talks about how young people can make their voices heard in the workplace. 15 February 2022 11:57 AM
View all Local
Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his de... 13 February 2022 11:46 AM
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects... 11 February 2022 2:41 PM
Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenz... 11 February 2022 11:40 AM
View all Politics
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin. 14 February 2022 7:55 PM
Lufthansa introduces direct flights from Germany to Kruger National Park The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Andre Schulz, General Manager for Southern Africa at Lufthansa German Airlines. 14 February 2022 7:35 PM
'SA’s oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello. 14 February 2022 6:41 PM
View all Business
TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to founder Juanita Khumalo on the upcoming event. 12 February 2022 7:50 AM
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
Celeste Ntuli: Growing up, failure to me was fear. I was scared to fail Stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli talks about her failures and what she has learned from them. 11 February 2022 3:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Teacher going extra mile to show pupils what snow looks like goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 February 2022 8:10 AM
Woman's famous encounter with DJ in a train has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 February 2022 8:39 AM
Woman revealing she left her husband as he got COVID booster shot goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 February 2022 8:38 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae says what is needed is diplomacy to defuse... 15 February 2022 1:36 PM
Putin wants to reassert old cold war zones of influence - Prof John Stremlau Bongani Bingwa chats to Wits University honourary international relations Professor on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. 15 February 2022 7:36 AM
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin. 14 February 2022 7:55 PM
'SA’s oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello. 14 February 2022 6:41 PM
Should the government take over some or all of Eskom’s debt mountain? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix. 14 February 2022 6:29 PM
View all Opinion
'If a younger or female voice is missing it creates challenges for organisation'

15 February 2022 11:57 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Companies
ideas
World of Work
Career growth

Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno talks about how young people can make their voices heard in the workplace.

Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno says companies need to embrace diversity as is and not a tick box exercise.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Luvuno says young people need to study the business, the strategy and check if their ideas align with where the business is going.

The challenge is that companies have structures sometimes they are hierarchical. You have a structure that has people at the top and people that have been there for a long time and these people are considered to know how the company does things and how the company functions.
Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management

Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management

What we are sitting with is top structures of organisations that look a particular way, so when I come in with my new idea there is somebody there who says this is not how we do things here.
Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management

Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management

Luvuno says education is needed on why diversity is important in the workplace.

Sometimes when that younger voice is missing or the female voice is missing or whatever voice is missing in that room it can create challenges for the organisation.
Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management

Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management

Mentorship is incredibly impactful in a business, it makes people feel that they are part of something bigger, it can help people work through everyday challenges that one may have.
Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management

Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management

Listen to the full interview below:




15 February 2022 11:57 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Companies
ideas
World of Work
Career growth

More from Local

'If we decriminalise prostitution tomorrow, people will not have on the street'

15 February 2022 3:00 PM

Founder of Survivor Empowerment and Support Programme Mickey Meji talks about the consultative talks on decriminalising sex work.

Read More arrow_forward

Documents have info on fraud at SSA, they aren't classified - Jacques Pauw

15 February 2022 1:09 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews 'The President's Keepers' author regarding documents he handed over to the State Security Agency.

Read More arrow_forward

SAHRC launches probe into water pollution crisis at Wemmer Pan

15 February 2022 7:17 AM

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will be visiting the Wemmer Pan on Tuesday morning to inspect the pollution and contamination that's already posing major health and environmental risks.

Read More arrow_forward

Passengers await refunds from grounded Blue Train

14 February 2022 4:53 PM

Passenger Michael Kallenbach says he was lucky, he cancelled his trip two weeks ago but is still waiting for his refund.

Read More arrow_forward

'Govt has not responded to SAHRC report on human rights violations in Alex'

14 February 2022 4:34 PM

South African Human Rights Commission Gauteng provincial manager Buang Jones says parts of Alexandra are still in decay and the residents are still living in deplorable conditions.

Read More arrow_forward

'Believe and support your children when they come out about their sexuality'

14 February 2022 3:42 PM

Therapist and wellness coach Dr Siya Mjwara talks about how to handle your child's coming out about their sexuality.

Read More arrow_forward

Human Rights Commission to probe Hoërskool Jan Viljoen racism allegations - DBE

14 February 2022 12:46 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola and spokesperson Oupa Modibe to give an update on the school.

Read More arrow_forward

'Police minister and commissioner are confused in differentiating their roles'

14 February 2022 12:21 PM

Policing and security experts Eldred De Klerk and Dr Jakkie Cilliers reflect on a report on the July unrest, during which more than 300 people died.

Read More arrow_forward

Transnet suspends luxury Blue Train following safety concerns

14 February 2022 10:49 AM

The rail agency said its decision to remove the famous locomotive off the tracks is a precautionary measure following what it calls "recent incidents".

Read More arrow_forward

Those involved in deep cleaning contract wrongdoing must pay back money - SIU

14 February 2022 8:15 AM

Special Investigating Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says those involved in criminal activities must also be prosecuted.

Read More arrow_forward

Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae

World

Documents have info on fraud at SSA, they aren't classified - Jacques Pauw

Local

SAHRC launches probe into water pollution crisis at Wemmer Pan

Local

JSC: Judge Hlophe's case is legally misconceived

15 February 2022 3:07 PM

Shoba denies recognising the man who picked up Pule on the night of her murder

15 February 2022 2:56 PM

SAHRC officials visit Hoërskool Jan Viljoen after heated clashes

15 February 2022 2:29 PM

