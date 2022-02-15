'If a younger or female voice is missing it creates challenges for organisation'





Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno says companies need to embrace diversity as is and not a tick box exercise.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Luvuno says young people need to study the business, the strategy and check if their ideas align with where the business is going.

The challenge is that companies have structures sometimes they are hierarchical. You have a structure that has people at the top and people that have been there for a long time and these people are considered to know how the company does things and how the company functions. Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management

What we are sitting with is top structures of organisations that look a particular way, so when I come in with my new idea there is somebody there who says this is not how we do things here. Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management

Luvuno says education is needed on why diversity is important in the workplace.

Sometimes when that younger voice is missing or the female voice is missing or whatever voice is missing in that room it can create challenges for the organisation. Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management

Mentorship is incredibly impactful in a business, it makes people feel that they are part of something bigger, it can help people work through everyday challenges that one may have. Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management

Listen to the full interview below: