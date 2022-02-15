Documents have info on fraud at SSA, they aren't classified - Jacques Pauw





Through his attorneys on Monday author Jacques Pauw, handed over copies of apparently classified state security documents to the State Security Agency (SSA).

The documents which the author used for his book _The President's Keepers _was handed over after the SSA threatened legal action against him and his lawyers.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Pauw says all he handed over to the SSA are copies of documents which had been in his position since 2014.

These documents don't reveal any state secrets all they do is to tell of all the abuse, the theft and the fraud that took place at the SSA. Jacques Pauw, Author - The President's Keepers

He says Arthur Fraser wrote a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa citing that he was illegally in possession of SSA security documents and that the president needs to take steps against Pauw.

The next moment we got a letter from the acting director of the SSA and he demanded these documents back. I have had these documents for a long time. Jacques Pauw, Author - The President's Keepers

Listen below to the full conversation: