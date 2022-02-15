Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae





The world is keeping close attention to what is happening in Ukraine. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that it is time to defuse tensions between Russia and the West over the Ukraina crisis, saying he is deeply worried.

The latest report is that some of the Russian troops are now returning to base.

University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae tells Mandy Wiener more.

The fear is that an accidental war could happen. If we go back to history, it has been endless wars that were provoked by sheer mistake by one general leading one country to war, followed by others, bringing all of us into an unnecessary war. David Monyae, Director of the Centre for Africa for China - University of Johannesburg

The advancement of Nato into the former Soviet Union, closer to Russia today, threatens the security of Russia. Ukraine has a legitimate right to join any association it wants. What is needed is diplomacy to defuse and de-escalate the crisis. David Monyae, Director of the Centre for Africa for China - University of Johannesburg

You have to go beyond Russia and Putin the person. The Western media turned to demonise an individual but I think the crisis is much more deeper than that. As it stands, the United States's domestic politics with Biden facing a mid-term election, the attitude in Washington is hardening and it will be hard to make any compromise by the United States and, equally, Putin will never make any compromises. David Monyae, Director of the Centre for Africa for China - University of Johannesburg

You have China on one hand and Asian geopolitics taking place. There are a number of factors. Others are commercial and economic factors such as oil pipeline from Russia to Germany. So there are a number of bigger players involved and one would hope that one of these leaders entering Moscow would be able to bring in a compromise position. David Monyae, Director of the Centre for Africa for China - University of Johannesburg

