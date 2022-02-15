'If we decriminalise prostitution, people will not have sex on the street'
The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has begun consultative engagements on decriminalising sex work.
This comes after the South African Law Reform Commission released its report on Adult Prostitution back in 2017.
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to the founder of Survivor Empowerment and Support Programme, Mickey Meji, about decriminalising sex work as currently the selling and buying of sexual services are criminalised in South Africa.
I normally say men who like to purchase sex are men who do not like to take no for an answer because, take for instance, if you know I will say yes to having sex why do you need to coerce me using the power which is your money?Mickey Meji, Founder - Survivor Empowerment & Support Programme
Normally, when people argue for total decriminalisation they usually say this is going to push prostitution more underground. I would like to say even if we decriminalise sex work tomorrow, it doesn't mean people will start having sex in the middle of the street.Mickey Meji, Founder - Survivor Empowerment & Support Programme
People are still going to go to secluded and excluded areas and that is where the violence that women, especially those that are being prostituted, experience at the hands of sex buyers. Whenever people talk about the violence experienced by prostituted persons, they normally just pin it on the police but we have men and women who have died at the hands of men who purchase sex.Mickey Meji, Founder - Survivor Empowerment & Support Programme, A feminist human rights organisation
@Radio702 @RelebogileM When we say we call for partial decriminalisation we mean we call for the total decriminalisation of those who sell sex, continued criminalisation of those who buy sex and those who pimp others. And we also call for economic empowerment for women and girls— Mihlali (@nmihlalimeji) February 15, 2022
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_81607011_seductive-woman-working-on-as-webcam-model-virtual-sex-.html
More from Local
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.Read More
Illegal foreigners have a stronger hold on police than we think - Nhlanhla Lux
Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini explains what the movement does and Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela distances the police from the group.Read More
Taps run dry in Joburg as city embarks on revenue-collection drive
City of Johannesburg mayoral spokesperson Mabine Seabe explains why the city is shutting down water to businesses and buildings that are in debt.Read More
Sona debate: There was nothing new in Ramaphosa's speech - Herman Mashaba
Mandy Wiener chats to DA's John Steenhuisen and ActionSA's Herman Mashaba to respond to the Sona.Read More
Zuma loses appeal bid to have Downer removed from corruption case
Judge Piet Koen said that Jacob Zuma's special plea had no reasonable prospects of success.Read More
Is the South African military on a downward spiral?
Bongani Bingwa chats to independent security and defence analyst Helmoed Heitman who says the military is in a decline.Read More
Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?
Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel.Read More