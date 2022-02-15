'If we decriminalise prostitution tomorrow, people will not have on the street'
The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has begun consultative engagements on decriminalising sex work.
This comes after the South African Law Reform Commission released its report on Adult Prostitution back in 2017.
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to the founder of Survivor Empowerment and Support Programme, Mickey Meji, about decriminalising sex work as currently the selling and buying of sexual services are criminalised in South Africa.
I normally say men who like to purchase sex are men who do not like to take no for an answer because, take for instance, if you know I will say yes to having sex why do you need to coerce me using the power which is your money?Mickey Meji, Founder - Survivor Empowerment & Support Programme
Normally, when people argue for total decriminalisation they usually say this is going to push prostitution more underground. I would like to say even if we decriminalise sex work tomorrow, it doesn't mean people will start having sex in the middle of the street.Mickey Meji, Founder - Survivor Empowerment & Support Programme
People are still going to go to secluded and excluded areas and that is where the violence that women, especially those that are being prostituted, experience at the hands of sex buyers. Whenever people talk about the violence experienced by prostituted persons, they normally just pin it on the police but we have men and women who have died at the hands of men who purchase sex.Mickey Meji, Founder - Survivor Empowerment & Support Programme, A feminist human rights organisation
@Radio702 @RelebogileM When we say we call for partial decriminalisation we mean we call for the total decriminalisation of those who sell sex, continued criminalisation of those who buy sex and those who pimp others. And we also call for economic empowerment for women and girls— Mihlali (@nmihlalimeji) February 15, 2022
Listen to the full interview below:
