'You can have a query but you must pay account,' City of Tshwane urges customers
The City of Tshwane is calling on its residents and businesses in the capital to bill their electricity before its officials arrive to cut the power supply.
The City urges customers to honour payment on all services consumed while their disputes are being addressed.
On Tuesday, the Gautrain Hatfield station, Sinoville Shopping Centre, Bloed Mall, SAPS Head Quarters among others had their power cut.
John Perlman speaks to City of Tshwane acting city manager Masabata Mutlaneng on the latest developements.
Location, si la. They owe us R10 mil. #Gautrain last paid for thier account in 2020. #TshwaneYaTima pic.twitter.com/bnHQ1OwLXh— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 15, 2022
We have acknowledged from the beginning that perhaps our own processes have not been perfect and we have certain teething problems in our systems. We are using this opportunity to also review our processes.Masabata Mutlaneng, Acting city manager - City of Tshwane
Our view is that you can still query a specific figure but you still have to do what is right, you still have to fulfill your obligation. All we are asking is that you at least keep your account up to date.Masabata Mutlaneng, Acting city manager - City of Tshwane
Listen to the full interview below:
