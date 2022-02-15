Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven
At one stage Sweets from Heaven were everywhere... but when last did you see a shop?Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Singer Danny K (Daniel Koppel) has bought popular South African brand Sweets from Heaven.
The award-winning musician is the founder and CEO of KD Foods
This has served him well during the Covid-19 pandemic, Danny K tells Bruce Whitfield.
The past two years have been very tough for the music industry, so I'm lucky that I had this interest and this business... I'm in Dubai at the moment with Bell Foods... looking at some interesting things around food development...Danny K, Singer and CEO - KD Foods
He confirms that his KD Foods has had a relationship with Sweets from Heaven for the last four to five years, using some of its products.
I'm proud to say that now we are official owners of the trademark and the business, all these years later.Danny K, Singer and CEO - KD Foods
It's a fantastic brand that I think many South Africans have grown up loving, including myself.Danny K, Singer and CEO - KD Foods
He acknowledges that the Sweets from Heaven stores have been through a tough time.
However, the intention was never to run retail shops but to get the trademark on prepacked confectionary.
We may, one day, open the stores again but at the moment the strategy is our prepacked confectionary and the licensed application of the trademark.Danny K, Singer and CEO - KD Foods
Even thought the stores may have closed, I don't think it has tarnished the brand.Danny K, Singer and CEO - KD Foods
You will start seeing the brand alongside all the 'horsemen' out there like Maynards and Manhattan. We really think that it has legs, and legacy, to be the next big sweet brand in the country purely because it was such a part of our lives for so many years...Danny K, Singer and CEO - KD Foods
Listen to the interview with Danny K in the audio clip below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven
Source : https://web.facebook.com/sweetsfromheavensa/photos/1374491122673933
More from Business
Discovery and regional partner team up for insurtech business in Asia
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Adrian Gore about Discovery Limited's plans with the AIA Group.Read More
Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?
Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel.Read More
Distell shareholders approve Heineken takeover, even as Ninety One sounds alarm
Ninety One opposed the deal on behalf of its investors. Bruce Whitfield interviews company Investment Specialist Rob Forsyth.Read More
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel
Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin.Read More
Lufthansa introduces direct flights from Germany to Kruger National Park
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Andre Schulz, General Manager for Southern Africa at Lufthansa German Airlines.Read More
'SA’s oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello.Read More
Should the government take over some or all of Eskom’s debt mountain?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix.Read More
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech
Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State of the Nation Address.Read More
Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business
During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced.Read More
More from Lifestyle
TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to founder Juanita Khumalo on the upcoming event.Read More
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio
World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide.Read More
Celeste Ntuli: Growing up, failure to me was fear. I was scared to fail
Stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli talks about her failures and what she has learned from them.Read More
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world
Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's not that simple, one of those swindled says.Read More
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice
Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money ShowRead More
GALLERY: Dignitaries and parliamentarians arrive at City Hall ahead of Sona
Dignitaries and parliamentarians have started arriving at Cape Town’s City Hall ahead of the State of the Nation Address on 10 February 2022.Read More
I was two points shy of medical school and TV is my first love - Aaron Moloisi
He tells Clement Manyathela that broadcasting in different languages shows how much alike we are as human beings than we are different.Read More