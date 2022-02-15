Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven

by Paula Luckhoff
Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand.

At one stage Sweets from Heaven were everywhere... but when last did you see a shop?

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Singer Danny K (Daniel Koppel) has bought popular South African brand Sweets from Heaven.

Image from Sweets from Heaven Facebook page @sweetsfromheavensa

The award-winning musician is the founder and CEO of KD Foods

This has served him well during the Covid-19 pandemic, Danny K tells Bruce Whitfield.

The past two years have been very tough for the music industry, so I'm lucky that I had this interest and this business... I'm in Dubai at the moment with Bell Foods... looking at some interesting things around food development...

Danny K, Singer and CEO - KD Foods

He confirms that his KD Foods has had a relationship with Sweets from Heaven for the last four to five years, using some of its products.

I'm proud to say that now we are official owners of the trademark and the business, all these years later.

Danny K, Singer and CEO - KD Foods

It's a fantastic brand that I think many South Africans have grown up loving, including myself.

Danny K, Singer and CEO - KD Foods

He acknowledges that the Sweets from Heaven stores have been through a tough time.

However, the intention was never to run retail shops but to get the trademark on prepacked confectionary.

We may, one day, open the stores again but at the moment the strategy is our prepacked confectionary and the licensed application of the trademark.

Danny K, Singer and CEO - KD Foods

Even thought the stores may have closed, I don't think it has tarnished the brand.

Danny K, Singer and CEO - KD Foods

You will start seeing the brand alongside all the 'horsemen' out there like Maynards and Manhattan. We really think that it has legs, and legacy, to be the next big sweet brand in the country purely because it was such a part of our lives for so many years...

Danny K, Singer and CEO - KD Foods

Listen to the interview with Danny K in the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven




- Competitions
