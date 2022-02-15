Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?
Has the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) lost R1.8 billion because of questionable investments "involving consumer goods business Bounty Brands and politically connected dealmaker Lawrence Mulaudzi"?
And does the whole scheme involve disgraced former health minister and then-ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize?
Bruce Whitfield talks to investigative journalist and author ('Gangster State' et al) Pieter-Louis Myburgh about his article published on Daily Maverick today.
#ZweliMkhize scored a property and dealmaker Lawrence Mulaudzi pocketed nearly R50m. But the #UIF has lost R1.8-billion in the PIC's #BountyBrands investment deals. @dailymaverick https://t.co/uqWsGD2t4Q— Pieter-Louis Myburgh (@PLMyburgh) February 15, 2022
On The Money Show, Myburgh provides the background to his UIF investigation, noting that the questionable deals were facilitated by the Fund's investment manager the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
Myburgh alleges that Mkhize’s trust scored an upmarket property thanks to a R1.37-billion Public Investment Corporation (PIC) deal.
It turns out the Unemployment Insurance Fund, which supplied the funding, has lost a staggering R1.8-billion thanks to this transaction and an earlier deal featuring businessman Lawrence Mulaudzi.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist and author of 'Gangster State'
The money lands with... Mulaudzi, who got this hefty R47 million fee from a PIC deal.. and finally a R6 million payment is made towards a property bought by the trust of former ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize...Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist and author of 'Gangster State'
Unfortunately it does involve funds from the UIF and one would hope that the PIC would invest the money prudently and it doesn't appear to have been the case...Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist and author of 'Gangster State'
Bounty Brands acquired the entities that in South Africa distribute things like Vans sneakers and Diesel clothing... a wide array of well-known brands, but if one peeks at the mechanics of the business, what has become evident through the UIF's own annual reports...Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist and author of 'Gangster State'
... is that the business wasn't that sound because the money the UIF invested in these entities that in turn bought shares in Bounty Brands, those investments are now impaired because it clearly not a healthy business...Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist and author of 'Gangster State'
He says the UIF's R1.8 billion investment in Bounty Brands now seems to be completely written off.
Listen to Myburgh explain the intricacies of the investigation below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?
Source : Unemployment Insurance Fund
