



Discovery Limited and its regional partner, the AIA Group, plan to establish a pan-Asian insurtech business.

Discovery says in a statement that the aim is for the new business to become Asia's leading digital health technology and integrated solutions business.

"Amplify Health" is expected to launch in April 2022.

The partnership will operate as a joint venture in Asia, excluding China, Hong Kong and Macau, where Discovery has an exclusive partnership with the Ping An Group.

Subject to approval by the South African Reserve Bank, Discovery Group will own 25% of the joint venture’s equity, and AIA will own 75%.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Gore, founder and Group CEO of Discovery Limited.

Ping An is a purely Chinese insurer... AIA is our partner in pan-Asia, so we've had a relationship where theyv'e used Vitality across Asia, not in China... Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

We've formed a new entity called Amplify Health... The bold vision is to build a significant company that can manage healthcare, manage health insurance on their behalf... Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

We are putting in all of our Discovery Health capabilities and technology... They will put in capital and all their distribution capabilities... Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Jonathan Broomberg - former Discovery Health CEO and current CEO of Vitality Health International - is being seconded to the project.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Discovery and regional partner team up for insurtech business in Asia