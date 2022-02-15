Discovery and regional partner team up for insurtech business in Asia

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit? Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel. 15 February 2022 7:44 PM
'Police officers must tell us who instructed them to use force at the church' Pastors Against Church Closure spokesperson MoAfrika Maila says they have been to police watchdog IPID and the Public Protector bu... 15 February 2022 5:14 PM
'You can have a query but you must pay account,' City of Tshwane urges customers City of Tshwane acting city manager Masabata Mutlaneng give an update on the latest revenue collection campaign. 15 February 2022 4:11 PM
View all Local
Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his de... 13 February 2022 11:46 AM
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects... 11 February 2022 2:41 PM
Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenz... 11 February 2022 11:40 AM
View all Politics
Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand. 15 February 2022 8:58 PM
Discovery and regional partner team up for insurtech business in Asia Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Adrian Gore about Discovery Limited's plans with the AIA Group. 15 February 2022 8:09 PM
Distell shareholders approve Heineken takeover, even as Ninety One sounds alarm Ninety One opposed the deal on behalf of its investors. Bruce Whitfield interviews company Investment Specialist Rob Forsyth. 15 February 2022 6:57 PM
View all Business
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin. 14 February 2022 7:55 PM
TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to founder Juanita Khumalo on the upcoming event. 12 February 2022 7:50 AM
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Teacher going extra mile to show pupils what snow looks like goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 February 2022 8:10 AM
Woman's famous encounter with DJ in a train has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 February 2022 8:39 AM
Woman revealing she left her husband as he got COVID booster shot goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 February 2022 8:38 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae says what is needed is diplomacy to defuse... 15 February 2022 1:36 PM
Putin wants to reassert old cold war zones of influence - Prof John Stremlau Bongani Bingwa chats to Wits University honourary international relations Professor on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. 15 February 2022 7:36 AM
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin. 14 February 2022 7:55 PM
'SA’s oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello. 14 February 2022 6:41 PM
Should the government take over some or all of Eskom’s debt mountain? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix. 14 February 2022 6:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Discovery and regional partner team up for insurtech business in Asia

15 February 2022 8:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Adrian Gore
Discovery
Discovery Limited
Asia
insuretech
health insurance
AIA
AIA Group
Amplify Health
health insuretech

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Adrian Gore about Discovery Limited's plans with the AIA Group.

Discovery Limited and its regional partner, the AIA Group, plan to establish a pan-Asian insurtech business.

Discovery says in a statement that the aim is for the new business to become Asia's leading digital health technology and integrated solutions business.

"Amplify Health" is expected to launch in April 2022.

FILE: Discovery Group offices in Sandton. Image: Abigail Javier/EWN.

The partnership will operate as a joint venture in Asia, excluding China, Hong Kong and Macau, where Discovery has an exclusive partnership with the Ping An Group.

Subject to approval by the South African Reserve Bank, Discovery Group will own 25% of the joint venture’s equity, and AIA will own 75%.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Gore, founder and Group CEO of Discovery Limited.

Ping An is a purely Chinese insurer... AIA is our partner in pan-Asia, so we've had a relationship where theyv'e used Vitality across Asia, not in China...

Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

We've formed a new entity called Amplify Health... The bold vision is to build a significant company that can manage healthcare, manage health insurance on their behalf...

Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

We are putting in all of our Discovery Health capabilities and technology... They will put in capital and all their distribution capabilities...

Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Jonathan Broomberg - former Discovery Health CEO and current CEO of Vitality Health International - is being seconded to the project.

For more detail, listen to the interview with Gore (skip to 00:41):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Discovery and regional partner team up for insurtech business in Asia




15 February 2022 8:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Adrian Gore
Discovery
Discovery Limited
Asia
insuretech
health insurance
AIA
AIA Group
Amplify Health
health insuretech

More from Business

Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven

15 February 2022 8:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?

15 February 2022 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Distell shareholders approve Heineken takeover, even as Ninety One sounds alarm

15 February 2022 6:57 PM

Ninety One opposed the deal on behalf of its investors. Bruce Whitfield interviews company Investment Specialist Rob Forsyth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel

14 February 2022 7:55 PM

Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lufthansa introduces direct flights from Germany to Kruger National Park

14 February 2022 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Andre Schulz, General Manager for Southern Africa at Lufthansa German Airlines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA’s oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye'

14 February 2022 6:41 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should the government take over some or all of Eskom’s debt mountain?

14 February 2022 6:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech

11 February 2022 9:55 AM

Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State of the Nation Address.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business

11 February 2022 6:14 AM

During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare

10 February 2022 10:03 PM

"In addition to closing the energy supply shortfall, we are implementing fundamental changes to the structure of the electricity sector."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?

Business Local Politics

'You can have a query but you must pay account,' City of Tshwane urges customers

Local

'Police officers must tell us who instructed them to use force at the church'

Local

EWN Highlights

Week-long fuel scarcity hits oil-rich Nigeria

15 February 2022 7:58 PM

Joburg High Court hears Hlophe's conversation with justices was not casual

15 February 2022 6:57 PM

Mantashe defends country's continued use of coal-supplied energy

15 February 2022 6:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA