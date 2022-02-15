'Police officers must tell us who instructed them to use force at the church'
Pastors Against Church Closure are demanding a commission of inquiry to look into Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) brutality following an incident that took place at Unity Fellowship Church in Midway Soweto on 28 February 2021.
The movement has erected billboards along the M1, M2, and N17 that say there has been no justice yet for alleged JMPD police brutality.
The police used rubber bullets when they visited the church led by Pastor Mpfariseni Mukhuba following a noise complaint from a neighbor.
Speaking to John Perlman, spokesperson of the movement MoAfrika Maila says they have been to police watchdog IPID and the Public Protector but nothing has been done.
Every time JMPD goes to the media they lie that only two people were injured, they lie that there was no force used.MoAfrika Maila, Spokesperson - Pastors Against Church Closure
Every time that we have to talk to them sharing a platform they say they will not comment because this matter is sub judice but when they get an opportunity to comment alone they run to the media and speak lies in our absence without balancing of opinions.MoAfrika Maila, Spokesperson - Pastors Against Church Closure
We want all the police officers who were there to tell us who instructed them to use the force that they used because it was against the law. We also want to know why they disregarded the 2015 court order.MoAfrika Maila, Spokesperson - Pastors Against Church Closure
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @EWNTraffic/Twitter
