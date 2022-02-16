Is the South African military on a downward spiral?





Independent security and defence analyst Helmoed Heitman says the South African military is on a downward spiral towards becoming a mere militia.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Heitman says militia means the military has no heavy weapons and no serious capabilities.

The only air policing and defence capabilities we have lies in pilot fighters who have been grounded for five months now. Helmoed Heitman, Independent security and defence analyst

He adds that the whole defence force is a complex machine and that includes its people.

Listen below to the full conversation:

If you don't maintain the machine it will break. Helmoed Heitman, Independent security and defence analyst