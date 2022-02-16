WATCH: Cheetah crashing into window while charging at baby on safari goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Teacher going extra mile to show pupils what snow looks like goes viral

Cheetah crashing into window while charging at baby on safari goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a cheetah crashing into window while charging at baby on safari has gone viral.

Click here to watch the full video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: