Illegal foreigners have a stronghold on the police than we think - Nhlanhla Lux





The leader of Operation Dudula Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini says they will continue with their operations despite being shot with stun grenades on their last operation in Hillbrow last week.

Dlamini says their operations where they visit foreign-owned shops are conducted with the law enforcement present.

The group is also accusing undocumented foreign nationals of being responsible for the rising levels of crimes in communities, running drug and prostitution syndicates.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Dlamini says they do not target foreign nationals.

When we do have an operation we go with the police. There is no operation that has happened without law enforcement. Nhanhla Lux Dlamini, Leader - Operation Dudula

These are complaints that come in, by the way, and we take the complaints seriously that this spaza shop is selling expired products lets deal with it. A case is then opened and a search takes place and if there is a firearm involved, the police take it and take the shop owner or shop caretaker. Nhanhla Lux Dlamini, Leader - Operation Dudula

Police fired Stun grenades, rubber bullets, teargas and water cannons at operation Dudula members when they were on their way to carry out an operation in Hillbrow.

For more than a year we have never had a problem with the police, the first time we have a problem is when we decided to go to the heart of illegal foreigners where there are serious crimes. These criminals have a stronghold on the police than we think. Nhanhla Lux Dlamini, Leader - Operation Dudula

Everyone who is there is not invited, these are concerned South Africans who are willing to live and die for the future of the country because the law enforcement is failing us on the ground. Nhanhla Lux Dlamini, Leader - Operation Dudula

Meanwhile, Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela says he did not sanction any activity whereby police participate in an operation where the communities are taking the law into their own hands.

The police got the instruction from my office to say that anybody who breaks the law of the country, we need to enforce the law without fear or favour or prejudice. That is why you saw what happened in Hillbrow and Orange groove. Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, Gauteng Police Commissioner

In Bara, it was brought to my attention that the police arrived and hawkers were already chased away and I said never again. We encourage the communities to be our eyes and ears. Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, Gauteng Police Commissioner

A caller Lucky says on Tuesday, a group of guys attacked him and his family, saying he must show them where foreigners stay and they do not want to see them tomorrow when they returned.

The other guy beat me twice on the chest with a firearm, they were all armed. They said they are from Operation Dudula. Lucky, Caller

