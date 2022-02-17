702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - Can restaurants decide what becomes of the tip you pay your waiter?
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Michael Bagraim
Today at 15:16
EWN: Malema testifies in the AfriForum hate speech case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter
Today at 15:50
Ntuthuko Shoba murder case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 16:10
Corruption stalls hospital repairs
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mark Heywood - Editor at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:20
Has government has given up on the vaccination drive
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:10
Charlotte Maxeke Update:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gladys Bogoshi CEO Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
Today at 17:20
Scientists cure third person, and the first woman, of HIV using a novel stem cell transplant method
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Linda-Gail Bekker - Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
Meta (facebook) partners with GoodThingsGuy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brent Lindeque
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Latest Local
Adolescents and teens are the most at-risk age group for suicide - SADAG 702's Africa Melane facilitates a discussion with pundits on how to fight the scourge of depression and suicide among teens. 17 February 2022 1:52 PM
'Being a paramedic is a calling, if you are in it to make money you won't last' Intermediate life support medic Russel Meiring, advanced life support paramedic Alett Reed and basic life support Medic Thandiwe M... 17 February 2022 12:21 PM
Constitution is transformative and should be defended - Ronald Lamola Bongani Bingwa chats to Justice and Correctional Services Minister on his speech during the Sona debate. 17 February 2022 8:00 AM
View all Local
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned. 17 February 2022 11:00 AM
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis. 16 February 2022 8:12 PM
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom' Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future. 16 February 2022 7:03 PM
View all Politics
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree' Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa. 16 February 2022 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
Some viruses are bigger, giants in fact. A new class of giant virus has been discovered and may help us understand how life evolved. 16 February 2022 7:15 PM
View all Business
Life is unpredictable, freezing eggs is a good option - Fertility specialist Gynecologist and fertility specialist at Sandton Fertility Clinic Dr Razina Patel and eggsperience.com founder Valerie Landis talk... 16 February 2022 3:27 PM
Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand. 15 February 2022 8:58 PM
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin. 14 February 2022 7:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Woman having standoff with squirrel has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2022 8:24 AM
Bank warning man to stop using funny payment references has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2022 8:20 AM
WATCH: Cheetah crashing into window while charging at baby on safari goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 February 2022 8:15 AM
View all Entertainment
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned. 17 February 2022 11:00 AM
Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae says what is needed is diplomacy to defuse... 15 February 2022 1:36 PM
Putin wants to reassert old cold war zones of influence - Prof John Stremlau Bongani Bingwa chats to Wits University honourary international relations Professor on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. 15 February 2022 7:36 AM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
'SA's oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello. 14 February 2022 6:41 PM
Should the government take over some or all of Eskom's debt mountain? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix. 14 February 2022 6:29 PM
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show 10 February 2022 6:22 PM
View all Opinion
The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned.

The Department of Water and Sanitation will host a two-day National Water and Sanitation from 18 – 19 February 2022 at Gallagher Estate in Midrand.

The National Water and Sanitation Summit is a result of provincial working sessions that Minister Senzo Mchunu undertook when he became the Minister of Water and Sanitation in August 2021.

When he took over the portfolio, Minister Mchunu visited each province to understand service delivery challenges they are facing and to unlock bottlenecks hampering the completion of projects.

The call by Minister Mchunu came as a result of provincial working sessions that he undertook, trying to understand the core challenges that hinder the provision of water and sanitation services. During his provincial working sessions, Minister Mchunu met with provincial governments, various Water Services Authorities, water boards, stakeholders and he was appraised of several challenges in various provinces.

To this end, the two-day National Water and Sanitation Summit is solution-driven; set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned.

Our people are tired of us talking and making endless promises, they want concrete solutions, they want clean water, they want dignified sanitation from us, and we are constitutionally mandated to provide these basic services to them.

Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Water and Sanitation

Various Ministers from other sister departments are expected to attend and participate in various thematic sessions affecting services in the departments they lead.

Leading water and sanitation experts will also be in attendance to offer their expertise in this solution-driven Summit.

Catch Clement Manyathela broadcasting live from the National Water and Sanitation Summit from 9am on Friday 18th February 2022 and Refiloe Mpakanyane from 9am on Saturday 19th February 2022.




More from World

Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae

15 February 2022 1:36 PM

University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae says what is needed is diplomacy to defuse and de-escalate the crisis.

Read More arrow_forward

Putin wants to reassert old cold war zones of influence - Prof John Stremlau

15 February 2022 7:36 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Wits University honourary international relations Professor on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Read More arrow_forward

Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world

11 February 2022 1:08 PM

Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's not that simple, one of those swindled says.

Read More arrow_forward

Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA'

28 January 2022 4:49 PM

Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Read More arrow_forward

'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision

25 January 2022 6:53 PM

The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville.

Read More arrow_forward

Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa?

21 January 2022 6:15 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office

Read More arrow_forward

Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022

20 January 2022 7:41 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB.

Read More arrow_forward

How different is it to drive an electric car?

17 January 2022 12:07 PM

What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars?

Read More arrow_forward

Pig's heart transplanted into human 'is genetically modified'

13 January 2022 3:27 PM

University of the Witwatersrand head of division for cardiology Dr Nqoba Tsabedze talks about organ transplants and the pig's heart transplanted into a human in the US.

Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday

12 January 2022 8:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology

Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'

16 February 2022 9:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'

16 February 2022 8:21 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show

Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain

16 February 2022 8:12 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Read More arrow_forward

Some viruses are bigger, giants in fact.

16 February 2022 7:15 PM

A new class of giant virus has been discovered and may help us understand how life evolved.

Read More arrow_forward

'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'

16 February 2022 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.

Read More arrow_forward

Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven

15 February 2022 8:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand.

Read More arrow_forward

Discovery and regional partner team up for insurtech business in Asia

15 February 2022 8:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Adrian Gore about Discovery Limited's plans with the AIA Group.

Read More arrow_forward

Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?

15 February 2022 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel.

Read More arrow_forward

Distell shareholders approve Heineken takeover, even as Ninety One sounds alarm

15 February 2022 6:57 PM

Ninety One opposed the deal on behalf of its investors. Bruce Whitfield interviews company Investment Specialist Rob Forsyth.

Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel

14 February 2022 7:55 PM

Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain

16 February 2022 8:12 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Read More arrow_forward

'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'

16 February 2022 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.

Read More arrow_forward

Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?

15 February 2022 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel.

Read More arrow_forward

Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund

13 February 2022 11:46 AM

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his department's key entities.

Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds

11 February 2022 2:41 PM

Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects.

Read More arrow_forward

Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes

11 February 2022 11:40 AM

Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenze.

Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster

10 February 2022 9:10 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers 2022 State of the Nation Address

10 February 2022 5:30 PM

Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7 pm.

Read More arrow_forward

LIVE BLOG: President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for State of the Nation Address

10 February 2022 3:45 PM

It will be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sixth State of the Nation Address since he took over from Jacob Zuma.

Read More arrow_forward

The critical issues business leaders want Ramaphosa to address during Sona

9 February 2022 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets expert views on what President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to tackle during his State of the Nation Address.

Read More arrow_forward

Taps run dry in Joburg as city embarks on revenue-collection drive

Local

'SA will soon have two new universities focusing on science and crime detection'

Local

Constitution is transformative and should be defended - Ronald Lamola

Local

Adolescents and teens are the most at-risk age group for suicide - SADAG

Local

Etzebeth swimming with the Sharks

17 February 2022 1:45 PM

Libyan town awaits justice over family militia's reign of terror

17 February 2022 1:10 PM

Experts say France's withdrawal from Mali clears path for rivals

17 February 2022 12:48 PM

