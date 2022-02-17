702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit





The Department of Water and Sanitation will host a two-day National Water and Sanitation from 18 – 19 February 2022 at Gallagher Estate in Midrand.

The National Water and Sanitation Summit is a result of provincial working sessions that Minister Senzo Mchunu undertook when he became the Minister of Water and Sanitation in August 2021.

When he took over the portfolio, Minister Mchunu visited each province to understand service delivery challenges they are facing and to unlock bottlenecks hampering the completion of projects.

The call by Minister Mchunu came as a result of provincial working sessions that he undertook, trying to understand the core challenges that hinder the provision of water and sanitation services. During his provincial working sessions, Minister Mchunu met with provincial governments, various Water Services Authorities, water boards, stakeholders and he was appraised of several challenges in various provinces.

To this end, the two-day National Water and Sanitation Summit is solution-driven; set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned.

Our people are tired of us talking and making endless promises, they want concrete solutions, they want clean water, they want dignified sanitation from us, and we are constitutionally mandated to provide these basic services to them. Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Water and Sanitation

Various Ministers from other sister departments are expected to attend and participate in various thematic sessions affecting services in the departments they lead.

Leading water and sanitation experts will also be in attendance to offer their expertise in this solution-driven Summit.

Catch Clement Manyathela broadcasting live from the National Water and Sanitation Summit from 9am on Friday 18th February 2022 and Refiloe Mpakanyane from 9am on Saturday 19th February 2022.