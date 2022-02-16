Zuma loses appeal bid to have Downer removed from corruption case

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:10
Northriding Power Issues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 17:20
Northriding residents threaten to protest
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 18:12
How SA finance minister had acted beyond his powers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bernard Hotz - Head of the Business Crimes & Investigations at Werkmans Attorneys
Today at 18:16
measurable changes at Eskom
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
ZOOM: Second-hand online retail market dead as OLX shuts its business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Claire Cobbledick - General Manager at Gumtree SA
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Understanding the role of viruses and how it may become an important ally in an ancient war with bacteria.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Jonathan Ayache, co-founder and CEO of Lift Airline
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Ayache - co-founder and CEO at Lift Airline
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Taps run dry in Joburg as city embarks on revenue-collection drive City of Johannesburg mayoral spokesperson Mabine Seabe explains why the city is shutting down water to businesses and buildings th... 16 February 2022 4:03 PM
Sona debate: There was nothing new in Ramaphosa's speech - Herman Mashaba Mandy Wiener chats to DA's John Steenhuisen and ActionSA's Herman Mashaba to respond to the Sona. 16 February 2022 1:06 PM
Zuma loses appeal bid to have Downer removed from corruption case Judge Piet Koen said that Jacob Zuma's special plea had no reasonable prospects of success. 16 February 2022 11:15 AM
View all Local
Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit? Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel. 15 February 2022 7:44 PM
Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his de... 13 February 2022 11:46 AM
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects... 11 February 2022 2:41 PM
View all Politics
Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand. 15 February 2022 8:58 PM
Discovery and regional partner team up for insurtech business in Asia Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Adrian Gore about Discovery Limited's plans with the AIA Group. 15 February 2022 8:09 PM
Distell shareholders approve Heineken takeover, even as Ninety One sounds alarm Ninety One opposed the deal on behalf of its investors. Bruce Whitfield interviews company Investment Specialist Rob Forsyth. 15 February 2022 6:57 PM
View all Business
Life is unpredictable, freezing eggs is a good option - Fertility specialist Gynecologist and fertility specialist at Sandton Fertility Clinic Dr Razina Patel and eggsperience.com founder Valerie Landis talk... 16 February 2022 3:27 PM
TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to founder Juanita Khumalo on the upcoming event. 12 February 2022 7:50 AM
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Cheetah crashing into window while charging at baby on safari goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 February 2022 8:15 AM
WATCH: Teacher going extra mile to show pupils what snow looks like goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 February 2022 8:10 AM
Woman's famous encounter with DJ in a train has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 February 2022 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae says what is needed is diplomacy to defuse... 15 February 2022 1:36 PM
Putin wants to reassert old cold war zones of influence - Prof John Stremlau Bongani Bingwa chats to Wits University honourary international relations Professor on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. 15 February 2022 7:36 AM
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin. 14 February 2022 7:55 PM
'SA’s oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello. 14 February 2022 6:41 PM
Should the government take over some or all of Eskom’s debt mountain? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix. 14 February 2022 6:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Zuma loses appeal bid to have Downer removed from corruption case

16 February 2022 11:15 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Billy Downer
corruption case
arms deal case
advocate downer

Judge Piet Koen said that Jacob Zuma's special plea had no reasonable prospects of success.

Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal application to have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his corruption case.

Judge Piet Koen ruled in October 2021 that Advocate Billy Downer would be kept on in Zuma’s corruption trial after Zuma accused him of bias and sharing information about his health with the media.

The former president and French company Thales are due to go on trial for alleged corruption related to the multi-billion rand arms deal concluded by the South African government in the 1990s.

Judge Koen on Wednesday said that Zuma's special plea had no reasonable prospects of success.

"Resorting to appeals prior to the finalisation of the trial results in delay, fragmentation of the process and the determination of issues based on an inadequate record. There are no compelling considerations to the contrary requiring that an appeal be permitted now," Judge Koen said.

Koen said that Zuma could still challenge the court outcome at a later stage.

WATCH: Zuma's bid to remove prosecutor Downer from corruption case denied




16 February 2022 11:15 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Billy Downer
corruption case
arms deal case
advocate downer

More from Local

Missing Image Placeholder

Taps run dry in Joburg as city embarks on revenue-collection drive

16 February 2022 4:03 PM

City of Johannesburg mayoral spokesperson Mabine Seabe explains why the city is shutting down water to businesses and buildings that are in debt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sona debate: There was nothing new in Ramaphosa's speech - Herman Mashaba

16 February 2022 1:06 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to DA's John Steenhuisen and ActionSA's Herman Mashaba to respond to the Sona.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Illegal foreigners have a stronghold on the police than we think - Nhlanhla Lux

16 February 2022 11:05 AM

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini explains what the movement does and Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela distances the police from the group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the South African military on a downward spiral?

16 February 2022 8:02 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to independent security and defence analyst Helmoed Heitman who says the military is in a decline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?

15 February 2022 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Police officers must tell us who instructed them to use force at the church'

15 February 2022 5:14 PM

Pastors Against Church Closure spokesperson MoAfrika Maila says they have been to police watchdog IPID and the Public Protector but nothing has been done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'You can have a query but you must pay account,' City of Tshwane urges customers

15 February 2022 4:11 PM

City of Tshwane acting city manager Masabata Mutlaneng give an update on the latest revenue collection campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If we decriminalise prostitution tomorrow, people will not have on the street'

15 February 2022 3:00 PM

Founder of Survivor Empowerment and Support Programme Mickey Meji talks about the consultative talks on decriminalising sex work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Documents have info on fraud at SSA, they aren't classified - Jacques Pauw

15 February 2022 1:09 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews 'The President's Keepers' author regarding documents he handed over to the State Security Agency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If a younger or female voice is missing it creates challenges for organisation'

15 February 2022 11:57 AM

Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno talks about how young people can make their voices heard in the workplace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Taps run dry in Joburg as city embarks on revenue-collection drive

Local

Illegal foreigners have a stronghold on the police than we think - Nhlanhla Lux

Local

Sona debate: There was nothing new in Ramaphosa's speech - Herman Mashaba

Local

EWN Highlights

Violent crimes to blame for farm murders, not chanting songs - Malema

16 February 2022 4:19 PM

Zuma foundation urges him not to back down in Downer recusal matter

16 February 2022 3:17 PM

Engineers find hotspots at Parliament, fire services called in

16 February 2022 2:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA