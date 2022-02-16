Sona debate: There was nothing new in Ramaphosa's speech - Herman Mashaba
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday respond to the two-day debate into his State of the Nation Address (Sona) at the Cape Town City Hall.
RELATED: Opposition parties rip apart Ramaphosa's Sona during 1st day of Sona debate
Mandy Wiener chats to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba as well as Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen to weigh in on the Sona.
He has never come with anything new in his Sona, I find it very sad for him to say that business is the one that is responsible for job creation and that was a no brainer, it's something that Economics one on one will tell you. There was nothing new.Herman Mashaba, Leader - Action SA
Steenhuisen says it has been interesting to see how many African National Congress MPs who tried to over explain what the president meant by saying that government doesn't create jobs.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
