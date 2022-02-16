Life is unpredictable, freezing eggs is a good option - Fertility specialist
Due to limited resources in public health care and private healthcare being expensive, fertility issues have become secondary.
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, gynaecologist and fertility specialist at Sandton Fertility Clinic Dr Razina Patel says there are a few government hospitals that offer fertility treatments.
Patel talks about the cost of freezing eggs and the safety of the process.
It comes to about R50,000 and a third or half of your money is spent on medication and the medication need to be tailored to your requirement.Dr Razina Patel, Gynaecologist and fertility specialist - Sandton Fertility Clinic
Remember, when we take eggs out of you, every egg doesn't make a baby either, the quality will be seen when we combine with sperm and we don't know what the quality of that sperm is going to be.Dr Razina Patel, Gynaecologist and fertility specialist - Sandton Fertility Clinic
Life is unpredictable, I would say freezing eggs is absolutely a good option, don't wait to be committed to someone, freeze the eggs.Dr Razina Patel, Gynaecologist and fertility specialist - Sandton Fertility Clinic
Founder of eggsperience.com Valerie Landis has frozen her eggs three times and says she saw this as an opportunity to prolong her biological clock.
I froze the first time after I was 33 years old. I froze again at 35 and I froze for the third time when I was 36. I have a total of 61 eggs. That sounds like a lot but it really takes about 12 to 15 if you freeze in your 30s to equal a live birth.Valerie Landis, Founder - eggsperience.com
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51435583_gynecologist-to-explain-to-pregnant-woman.html?vti=myu2uvs77zmwj3xzk7-1-24
