Taps run dry in Joburg as city embarks on revenue-collection drive





The City of Johannesburg has embarked on a revenue collection with the aim of recovering at more than R38 billion.

The City is shutting down the water supply to businesses and buildings that are in debt.

The mayor of Johannesburg says if Sandton City does not pay the R168-million it owes by month-end, they will also have its taps run dry.

John Perlman speaks to City of Johannesburg mayoral spokesperson Mabine Seabe about this.

We are at the point where we are getting things right and those accounts that are in dispute or have been affected by the billing crisis are in the minority. Mabine Seabe, Mayoral Spokesperson - City of Johannesburg

We started in region F which is the inner city and surrounds where the top ten offenders there owed the city R33-million. Today we've gone to region E which is Sandton and surrounds and where we cut off a number of business parks that owned the city between R1-million and R14-million. Mabine Seabe, Mayoral Spokesperson - City of Johannesburg

