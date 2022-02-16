'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
"I have the impression that some big and positive things are underway in South Africa, in the Electricity Supply Industry and within Eskom itself. More so now than before, I have a growing sense that things are starting to move..."
That's a tweet posted on Wednesday morning by energy analyst Chris Yelland (MD of EE Business Intelligence) which is unusually positive about South Africa's energy situation.
Among the list of developments Yelland cites in his post are:
• The restructuring/unbundling of Eskom Transmission
• The establishment of the new National Transmission Co of SA
• Changes to the Electricity Regulation Act to put in place the necessary legal framework
Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Yelland on The Money Show.
We've become accustomed to a lot of doom and gloom, negativity, and a declining performance in the electricity supply of South Africa... evidenced by increasing levels of load shedding... financial sustainability, environmental sustainability and operational sustainability...Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Yelland then highlights a "small" announcement in the State of the Nation Address (Sona) about the release of a draft bill which contains an amendment to the Electricity Registration Act, which would have far-reaching positive consequences.
It comes amidst a whole lot of other somewhat obscure, but also positive developments which I like to call 'green shoots'Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
While we should not be looking at the situation with rose-tinted glasses, we must also be realistic and acknowledge these green shoots notes Yelland.
Things that have been talked about for more than two decades could finally come to fruition, he says.
... since the 1998 government White Paper on Energy Policy which has never really been implemented, but some of the concepts in there are finally starting to take shape.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Before these things can take shape... one has to create the right legal and regulatory framework to accommodate the policy ideas that are going to become implemented in future years... so the amendment to the Act is very important.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
The most immediate priority is to allow and facilitate the establishment of an independent and transmission grid company. The legal entity has already been established... To start trading, some of the legalities have to be sorted out... and this company also needs a license from regulator Nersa...Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
The separated, independent generation company and distribution company will be ready by the end of this year.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Listen to Yelland's insights on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_80650753_led-bulb-grow-up-from-the-pot-and-coins-stracks-for-saving-energy-concept.html?vti=nqwspgtpm7pd71ixxl-1-58
More from Business
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'
Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money ShowRead More
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Some viruses are bigger, giants in fact.
A new class of giant virus has been discovered and may help us understand how life evolved.Read More
Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven
Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand.Read More
Discovery and regional partner team up for insurtech business in Asia
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Adrian Gore about Discovery Limited's plans with the AIA Group.Read More
Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?
Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel.Read More
Distell shareholders approve Heineken takeover, even as Ninety One sounds alarm
Ninety One opposed the deal on behalf of its investors. Bruce Whitfield interviews company Investment Specialist Rob Forsyth.Read More
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel
Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin.Read More
More from Local
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Illegal foreigners have a stronger hold on police than we think - Nhlanhla Lux
Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini explains what the movement does and Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela distances the police from the group.Read More
Taps run dry in Joburg as city embarks on revenue-collection drive
City of Johannesburg mayoral spokesperson Mabine Seabe explains why the city is shutting down water to businesses and buildings that are in debt.Read More
Sona debate: There was nothing new in Ramaphosa's speech - Herman Mashaba
Mandy Wiener chats to DA's John Steenhuisen and ActionSA's Herman Mashaba to respond to the Sona.Read More
Zuma loses appeal bid to have Downer removed from corruption case
Judge Piet Koen said that Jacob Zuma's special plea had no reasonable prospects of success.Read More
Is the South African military on a downward spiral?
Bongani Bingwa chats to independent security and defence analyst Helmoed Heitman who says the military is in a decline.Read More
Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?
Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel.Read More
'Police officers must tell us who instructed them to use force at the church'
Pastors Against Church Closure spokesperson MoAfrika Maila says they have been to police watchdog IPID and the Public Protector but nothing has been done.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'
Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money ShowRead More
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel
Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin.Read More
'SA’s oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello.Read More
Should the government take over some or all of Eskom’s debt mountain?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix.Read More
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice
Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money ShowRead More
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image
Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money ShowRead More
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick.Read More
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success
Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark.Read More
Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB.Read More
More from Politics
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?
Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel.Read More
Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his department's key entities.Read More
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds
Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects.Read More
Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes
Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenze.Read More
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers 2022 State of the Nation Address
Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7 pm.Read More
LIVE BLOG: President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for State of the Nation Address
It will be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sixth State of the Nation Address since he took over from Jacob Zuma.Read More
The critical issues business leaders want Ramaphosa to address during Sona
Bruce Whitfield gets expert views on what President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to tackle during his State of the Nation Address.Read More