'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'

16 February 2022 7:03 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Nersa
The Money Show
SONA
Chris Yelland
Bruce Whitfield
Power grid
Energy Supply
EE Business Intelligence
energy security
Electricity Regulation Act

Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.
© magneticmcc/123rf.com

"I have the impression that some big and positive things are underway in South Africa, in the Electricity Supply Industry and within Eskom itself. More so now than before, I have a growing sense that things are starting to move..."

That's a tweet posted on Wednesday morning by energy analyst Chris Yelland (MD of EE Business Intelligence) which is unusually positive about South Africa's energy situation.

Among the list of developments Yelland cites in his post are:

• The restructuring/unbundling of Eskom Transmission

• The establishment of the new National Transmission Co of SA

• Changes to the Electricity Regulation Act to put in place the necessary legal framework

Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Yelland on The Money Show.

We've become accustomed to a lot of doom and gloom, negativity, and a declining performance in the electricity supply of South Africa... evidenced by increasing levels of load shedding... financial sustainability, environmental sustainability and operational sustainability...

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Yelland then highlights a "small" announcement in the State of the Nation Address (Sona) about the release of a draft bill which contains an amendment to the Electricity Registration Act, which would have far-reaching positive consequences.

It comes amidst a whole lot of other somewhat obscure, but also positive developments which I like to call 'green shoots'

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

While we should not be looking at the situation with rose-tinted glasses, we must also be realistic and acknowledge these green shoots notes Yelland.

Things that have been talked about for more than two decades could finally come to fruition, he says.

... since the 1998 government White Paper on Energy Policy which has never really been implemented, but some of the concepts in there are finally starting to take shape.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Before these things can take shape... one has to create the right legal and regulatory framework to accommodate the policy ideas that are going to become implemented in future years... so the amendment to the Act is very important.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

The most immediate priority is to allow and facilitate the establishment of an independent and transmission grid company. The legal entity has already been established... To start trading, some of the legalities have to be sorted out... and this company also needs a license from regulator Nersa...

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

The separated, independent generation company and distribution company will be ready by the end of this year.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Listen to Yelland's insights on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'




