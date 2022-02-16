'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
When last have you bought something secondhand online?
Naspers has closed its online platform OLX in South Africa to focus on Autotrader and Property24.com.
Does this signify the world of online classified ads is dying?
Bruce Whitfield talks to Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.
Cobbledick acknowledges that the "abrupt" closure of OLX does speak to some of the big trends in classifieds industry.
Certainly the focus on verticals, looking at Autotrader and Property24... these areas of classifieds tend to be easier to monetise and the commercial models are often easier to spin...Claire Cobbledick, General Manager - Gumtree SA
... so that's one key dynamic. The other which can't be denied is, of course, the disruption that Facebook Marketplace has brought to the general classifieds industry as well.Claire Cobbledick, General Manager - Gumtree SA
While Gumtree has really been in a battle with OLX as it became a big player, this competitor did struggle to take over Gumtree's position she says.
That would have been a contributing factor... and then the entrance of Facebook which has already such a scale on their social platform makes the category that much more challenging.Claire Cobbledick, General Manager - Gumtree SA
Although there are a lot of changes happening, these do not spell the end of classifieds maintains Cobbledick.
The need for classifieds is only growing and developing.Claire Cobbledick, General Manager - Gumtree SA
Gumtree's strategy right now is to look at quality over quantity, which the exit of OLX does not change she adds.
"Hopefully it just opens up a little bit of the market, and certainly we've seen some of the OLX users migrating to the platform after what was a very abrupt closure."
Naspers is a formidable competitor and OLX has really taken us head-on over the years, so it is good news from a Gumtree point of view.Claire Cobbledick, General Manager - Gumtree SA
Cobbledick says while Facebook Marketplace is a formidable opponent, Gumtree is better equipped to up its trust and safety game.
Listen to the discussion in the audio clip below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/arnoaltix/arnoaltix1904/arnoaltix190400028/122170858-pile-of-second-hand-clothing-and-shoes-with-computer-on-floor-in-living-room.jpg
More from Business
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'
Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money ShowRead More
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Some viruses are bigger, giants in fact.
A new class of giant virus has been discovered and may help us understand how life evolved.Read More
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.Read More
Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven
Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand.Read More
Discovery and regional partner team up for insurtech business in Asia
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Adrian Gore about Discovery Limited's plans with the AIA Group.Read More
Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?
Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel.Read More
Distell shareholders approve Heineken takeover, even as Ninety One sounds alarm
Ninety One opposed the deal on behalf of its investors. Bruce Whitfield interviews company Investment Specialist Rob Forsyth.Read More
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel
Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin.Read More
More from Local
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.Read More
Illegal foreigners have a stronger hold on police than we think - Nhlanhla Lux
Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini explains what the movement does and Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela distances the police from the group.Read More
Taps run dry in Joburg as city embarks on revenue-collection drive
City of Johannesburg mayoral spokesperson Mabine Seabe explains why the city is shutting down water to businesses and buildings that are in debt.Read More
Sona debate: There was nothing new in Ramaphosa's speech - Herman Mashaba
Mandy Wiener chats to DA's John Steenhuisen and ActionSA's Herman Mashaba to respond to the Sona.Read More
Zuma loses appeal bid to have Downer removed from corruption case
Judge Piet Koen said that Jacob Zuma's special plea had no reasonable prospects of success.Read More
Is the South African military on a downward spiral?
Bongani Bingwa chats to independent security and defence analyst Helmoed Heitman who says the military is in a decline.Read More
Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?
Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel.Read More
'Police officers must tell us who instructed them to use force at the church'
Pastors Against Church Closure spokesperson MoAfrika Maila says they have been to police watchdog IPID and the Public Protector but nothing has been done.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'
Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money ShowRead More
Life is unpredictable, freezing eggs is a good option - Fertility specialist
Gynecologist and fertility specialist at Sandton Fertility Clinic Dr Razina Patel and eggsperience.com founder Valerie Landis talk about freezing your eggs.Read More
Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven
Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand.Read More
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel
Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin.Read More
TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to founder Juanita Khumalo on the upcoming event.Read More
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio
World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide.Read More
Celeste Ntuli: Growing up, failure to me was fear. I was scared to fail
Stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli talks about her failures and what she has learned from them.Read More
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world
Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's not that simple, one of those swindled says.Read More
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech
Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State of the Nation Address.Read More