[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'





Screengrab of Glen Biderman-Pam as The Tinder Swindler for Checkers Sixty60 from video on YouTube (Panther Punch)

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share his pick of the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeros”.

This week, Rice singles out Checkers Sixty60 and their ad agency Retroviral for so quickly and creatively jumping on 'The Tinder Swindler' bandwagon. (The agency created the hugely successful Kreepy Krauly parody of My Octopus Teacher)

The Netflix series tells the story of con artist Simon Leviev who swindled women out of their money on Tinder.

Not only did Checkers build catch phrases into their Sixty60 delivery app, but also gave the go-ahead for a video parody.

The villain's effectively played by Glen Biederman-Pam, whose performance has gone down a treat on social media.

Checkers stepped in, prompted to do so by Retroviral, and in support of their Sixty60 home delivery service... The principal point is that our hero or baddie, is effectively under self-imposed house arrest because he's being 'chased by his enemies'. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Of course the solution is a home delivery service! Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It's nice to see fast-responding, creative advertising... it's topical advertising... but video topical advertising requires a little more bravery. Courage, speed, creativity all in the mix there... Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Sixty60 discussion at 6:38):

