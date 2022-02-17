Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
'SA will soon have two new universities focusing on science and crime detection'

17 February 2022 7:26 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Department of Higher Education and Training spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi gives more insight on the two universities.

The Department of Higher Education and Training is working on building two new universities in the country.

The University of Science and Innovation as well as a new Crime Detection University.

RELATED: How to succeed in your first year of university

The first will be built in the City of Ekurhuleni and the second will be built in northern Gauteng in Hammanskraal.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Department of Higher Education and Training spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi to give more insight on the two universities.

Two new universitiies are on the way and we should have them very soon. We will have a University of Science and Innovation as well as a Crime Detection University.

Ishmael Mnisi, Spokesperson - Department of Higher Education and Training

This is because South Africa has not had a university focusing on science and innovation, he says.

Listen below to the full conversation:














