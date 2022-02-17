Constitution is transformative and should be defended - Ronald Lamola

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - Can restaurants decide what becomes of the tip you pay your waiter?
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Michael Bagraim
Today at 15:16
EWN: Malema testifies in the AfriForum hate speech case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter
Today at 15:50
Ntuthuko Shoba murder case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 16:10
Corruption stalls hospital repairs
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mark Heywood - Editor at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:20
Has government has given up on the vaccination drive
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:10
Charlotte Maxeke Update:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gladys Bogoshi CEO Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
Today at 17:20
Scientists cure third person, and the first woman, of HIV using a novel stem cell transplant method
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Linda-Gail Bekker - Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
Meta (facebook) partners with GoodThingsGuy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brent Lindeque
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Adolescents and teens are the most at-risk age group for suicide - SADAG 702's Africa Melane facilitates a discussion with pundits on how to fight the scourge of depression and suicide among teens. 17 February 2022 1:52 PM
'Being a paramedic is a calling, if you are in it to make money you won't last' Intermediate life support medic Russel Meiring, advanced life support paramedic Alett Reed and basic life support Medic Thandiwe M... 17 February 2022 12:21 PM
Constitution is transformative and should be defended - Ronald Lamola Bongani Bingwa chats to Justice and Correctional Services Minister on his speech during the Sona debate. 17 February 2022 8:00 AM
View all Local
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned. 17 February 2022 11:00 AM
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis. 16 February 2022 8:12 PM
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom' Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future. 16 February 2022 7:03 PM
View all Politics
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree' Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa. 16 February 2022 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
Some viruses are bigger, giants in fact. A new class of giant virus has been discovered and may help us understand how life evolved. 16 February 2022 7:15 PM
View all Business
Life is unpredictable, freezing eggs is a good option - Fertility specialist Gynecologist and fertility specialist at Sandton Fertility Clinic Dr Razina Patel and eggsperience.com founder Valerie Landis talk... 16 February 2022 3:27 PM
Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand. 15 February 2022 8:58 PM
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin. 14 February 2022 7:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Woman having standoff with squirrel has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2022 8:24 AM
Bank warning man to stop using funny payment references has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2022 8:20 AM
WATCH: Cheetah crashing into window while charging at baby on safari goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 February 2022 8:15 AM
View all Entertainment
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned. 17 February 2022 11:00 AM
Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae says what is needed is diplomacy to defuse... 15 February 2022 1:36 PM
Putin wants to reassert old cold war zones of influence - Prof John Stremlau Bongani Bingwa chats to Wits University honourary international relations Professor on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. 15 February 2022 7:36 AM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
'SA’s oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello. 14 February 2022 6:41 PM
Should the government take over some or all of Eskom’s debt mountain? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix. 14 February 2022 6:29 PM
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show 10 February 2022 6:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Constitution is transformative and should be defended - Ronald Lamola

17 February 2022 8:00 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Ronald Lamola
Constitution
South Africa
SONA debate

Bongani Bingwa chats to Justice and Correctional Services Minister on his speech during the Sona debate.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola defended the Constitution in his speech during the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Tuesday.

Lamola spoke on the second day of the Sona debate at the Cape Town City Hall.

RELATED: Sona debate: There was nothing new in Ramaphosa's speech - Herman Mashaba

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Lamola says the African National Congress (ANC) is deeply embeded in Constitutionalism.

From its history, from the African dreams when it was formed, the ready to govern, the Women's Charter and the principles for a democratic South Africa.

Ronald Lamola, Minister - Justice and Correctional Services

Since its formation, the ANC has been very clear about what will be the role of government and the judiciary in a Constitutional democracy. It is important that we defend those gains.

Ronald Lamola, Minister - Justice and Correctional Services

He adds that the Constitution is transformative and should be defended.

Listen below to the full conversation:




17 February 2022 8:00 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Ronald Lamola
Constitution
South Africa
SONA debate

More from Local

Adolescents and teens are the most at-risk age group for suicide - SADAG

17 February 2022 1:52 PM

702's Africa Melane facilitates a discussion with pundits on how to fight the scourge of depression and suicide among teens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Being a paramedic is a calling, if you are in it to make money you won't last'

17 February 2022 12:21 PM

Intermediate life support medic Russel Meiring, advanced life support paramedic Alett Reed and basic life support Medic Thandiwe Makhubu talk about their jobs and challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA will soon have two new universities focusing on science and crime detection'

17 February 2022 7:26 AM

Department of Higher Education and Training spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi gives more insight on the two universities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'

16 February 2022 9:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain

16 February 2022 8:12 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'

16 February 2022 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Illegal foreigners have a stronger hold on police than we think - Nhlanhla Lux

16 February 2022 5:04 PM

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini explains what the movement does and Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela distances the police from the group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Taps run dry in Joburg as city embarks on revenue-collection drive

16 February 2022 4:03 PM

City of Johannesburg mayoral spokesperson Mabine Seabe explains why the city is shutting down water to businesses and buildings that are in debt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sona debate: There was nothing new in Ramaphosa's speech - Herman Mashaba

16 February 2022 1:06 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to DA's John Steenhuisen and ActionSA's Herman Mashaba to respond to the Sona.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma loses appeal bid to have Downer removed from corruption case

16 February 2022 11:15 AM

Judge Piet Koen said that Jacob Zuma's special plea had no reasonable prospects of success.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Taps run dry in Joburg as city embarks on revenue-collection drive

Local

'SA will soon have two new universities focusing on science and crime detection'

Local

Constitution is transformative and should be defended - Ronald Lamola

Local

Adolescents and teens are the most at-risk age group for suicide - SADAG

Local

EWN Highlights

Etzebeth swimming with the Sharks

17 February 2022 1:45 PM

Libyan town awaits justice over family militia's reign of terror

17 February 2022 1:10 PM

Experts say France's withdrawal from Mali clears path for rivals

17 February 2022 12:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA