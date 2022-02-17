Constitution is transformative and should be defended - Ronald Lamola





Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola defended the Constitution in his speech during the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Tuesday.

Lamola spoke on the second day of the Sona debate at the Cape Town City Hall.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Lamola says the African National Congress (ANC) is deeply embeded in Constitutionalism.

From its history, from the African dreams when it was formed, the ready to govern, the Women's Charter and the principles for a democratic South Africa. Ronald Lamola, Minister - Justice and Correctional Services

Since its formation, the ANC has been very clear about what will be the role of government and the judiciary in a Constitutional democracy. It is important that we defend those gains. Ronald Lamola, Minister - Justice and Correctional Services

He adds that the Constitution is transformative and should be defended.

