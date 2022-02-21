Nespresso launches new organic coffee to help revive coffee farming in Congo
Coffee lovers in South Africa can now enjoy a new organic coffee while helping revitalise one of the world’s most fragile farming regions. The Reviving Origins KAHAWA ya CONGO coffee (“Hope of Congo”) from Nespresso is a smooth and fruity seasonal blend, grown on the rain-rich volcanic soils of Lake Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) where the once-thriving coffee farming community has been devastated by decades of political and economic instability.
The KAHAWA ya CONGO coffee is the first organic blend in Nespresso’s Reviving Origins programme, its long-term approach to restore coffee production in regions impacted by adversities such as conflict, economic hardship, and environmental disasters. Since its launch in 2019, the program has enabled production of exceptional coffees from challenged areas of Zimbabwe, Uganda, Colombia and now, the DRC, to become available as seasonal coffees for Nespresso coffee lovers. The brand’s unique sustainable sourcing model in coffee-producing countries, the Nespresso AAA Sustainable Quality™ Programme, provides the foundation for its work in Reviving Origins regions and involves more than 110,000 farmers across the world.
We’re delighted to introduce one of the world’s finest and most exclusive blends to consumers. Through our Reviving Origins programme, we’re helping the farmers of Kivu to restore Congolese coffee to its full glory and rebuild their livelihoods, while bringing vital social support to enhance the welfare of the communities behind our KAHAWA ya CONGOcoffee. With this blend, consumers can enjoy a truly unique taste experience and play an important role in reviving coffee and communities in DRC after decades of conflict and economic instability.Yassir Corpataux, MEA Coffee Ambassador
Reviving coffee and communities in Kivu
Just four decades ago, coffee was the second most important export for DRC and ranked among the world’s finest, but years of upheaval have led to coffee volumes falling 10-fold since 1980. For many hard-working communities that have farmed these lands for generations, their way of life is now at risk of disappearing.
Nespresso, together with global non-profit TechnoServe, the U.S Agency for International Development (USAID) and coffee trader Virunga Coffee/Olam International, are working with 2,500 farmers in South Kivu to improve coffee quality and yield, and embed sustainable farming practices, while increasing incomes. Nespresso is also in the process of expanding the program across North Kivu to potentially include up to 1,700 organic certified farmers.
I see my remaining days being better than those in the past because I am going to work, assured of receiving regular pay and a bonus each time after the coffee sale. In my whole life, no one has ever given me such a bonus. I can use that to develop other strategies, such as raising small livestock, or my wife can run a small business. I am starting to see the results of my work.Kivu coffee farmer, Turanyi Kabasura
The project also goes beyond coffee, with plans in place to tackle healthcare challenges impacting farming communities in DRC. In partnership with the Eastern Congo Initiative (ECI), Nespresso is investing CHF 1 million to support the establishment of 23 water access points across the Kivu region, in addition to one primary and five mobile health clinics, which will deliver 13,000 health consultations per year to local communities, helping in the fight against cholera, a major health issue in the country.
An exquisite taste experience
The rain-rich volcanic soils along the Kivu lakeshores of Eastern Congo are ideal for growing speciality Arabicas. The Organic KAHAWA ya CONGO coffee is split roast, meaning that a small portion of the beans gets a darker roast to bring out the full intensity and body of the coffee. In cup, the smooth and balanced Arabica reveals alluring sweet cereal and nutty aromas, reflecting its ideal terroir origin. With milk, meanwhile, these aromas are transformed into a light, sweet and creamy cup full of biscuity notes, a hint of walnut, and a silky texture.
KAHAWA ya CONGOis now available online and at Nespresso boutiques for both Original Line and Vertuo Line Nespresso systems.
For further details on these coffees and Nespresso activities, please visit https://za.buynespresso.com/za_en/
