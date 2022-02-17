'Being a paramedic is a calling, if you are in it to make money you won't last'
Paramedics are the first point of contact for most people in need of medical attention on the road, office, home, schools etc.
In this episode of Across the Desk Nickolaus Bauer speaks to paramedics to find out what made them choose this career.
Intermediate life support medic Russel Meiring says he started doing first aid at high school and the fast cars ad red lights attracted him to the profession.
Often Paramedics are met with difficult situations and Meiring says it's important to control the situation.
We always your safety first then the patient. If the situation is hostile rater seek shelter elsewhere or call security services. As soon as you take charge of the situation the better.Russel Meiring, Intermediate life support medic
Advanced life support paramedic Alett Reed says being a paramedic is the most interesting and challenging job you can find out there.
You never know what to expect, you never know what the day will bring, you never know the people you are going to meet. People think our jobs end at the hospital doors and that is not true. We work hand-in-hand with the emergency units, with doctors and nurses.Alett Reed, Advanced life support paramedic
Basic Life Support Medic Thandiwe Makhubu says they get counseling to deal with the trauma they encounter daily. She adds that being a paramedic is a calling.
We as paramedics are human, we do cry especially in cases where we lose young kids and all that. We get strength from God. We do get counselling. It should really be a calling, if you are here to make money you won't last.Thandiwe Makhubu, Basic life support medic
Listen to the full conversation below:
Source : @ER24EMS/Twitter
