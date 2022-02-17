Adolescents and teens are the most at-risk age group for suicide - SADAG





As a result of 702 Listens Survey which identified mental health as a huge issue in Gauteng, the station has partnered with The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG).

Teen Suicide Prevention Week highlights awareness especially around teen depression. As the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened across the globe and increased stressors for many, the mental health of children and teens has been affected to a large extent.

SADAG is Africa’s largest mental health support and advocacy group.

To highlight the scourge of depression and suicide amongst teens, 702 Early Breakfast host Africa Melane facilitates a discussion with SADAG operations director Cassey Chambers, psychiatrist Dr Mashadi Motlana and mental health influencer, TV and radio presenter Penny Lebyane.

Sometimes it is things like relationships not working out that lead to young people being depressed and that can be incredibly overwhelming and what we do know in South Africa is that our adolescents and our teens are the most at risk age group for suicide. Cassey Chambers, Operations director - SADAG

We need to make time as parents to have difficult conversations with our children. Penny Lebyane, Mental Health Influencer, TV and Radio Presenter

Motlana adds that even though the can be a chemical imbalance that contributes to people having depression, if there are a lot of people who are prone to depression in the family a person can also get that gene.