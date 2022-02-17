National Department to fix Charlotte Maxeke but internal medicine head skeptical
The Gauteng Provincial Government has finally given an update on Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.
Today, Thabo Masebe from Premier David Makhura's office explained that there was a disagreement between provincial departments of health and that of infrastructure. They were both working on the restoration programme but could not agree on certain things such as the budget.
It seems like it has been a political hot potato and no one wants to take responsibility for it. It has been decided that the National Department of Health will take over the handling of the remedial work.
Prof Adam Mohammed, the head of internal medicine, paints a clear picture of how the hospital is currently running.
It is because of the media that we are getting somewhere. I am excited we are getting positive responses, but I am very skeptical. We've had 10 months in which to do an assessment and we still don't have a definitive budget, a definitive deadline.Prof Adam Mohamed, Head of internal medicine - Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital
I think we are moving in the right direction. There are still a lot of problems and I am happy yet so cautious because I have been burnt twice with politicians telling me this hospital will get better. I am not 100 percent jumping up and down.Prof Adam Mohamed, Head of internal medicine - Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital
