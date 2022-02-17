City of Ekurhuleni scrambles to fix power issues as residents share frustrations
Residents of Kempton Park and surrounding areas in Ekurhuleni have expressed their dissatisfaction with the ongoing power cuts due to faulty cables.
On Wednesday afternoon the city tweeted that "due to a possible lightning strike on the network a trip has taken place on the Rietfontein duel transformer".
This caused power cuts to the following places: Nokem Park, Birchleigh, Glen Marais, Birch Acres, Allen Grove, Aston Manor, Kempton Park x4, Parts of Pomona, Nimrod Park, Bonaero Park, Kempton Park West, Birch Acres, Van Riebeeck Park, Edleen and Terenure.
#Electricity #Kemptonpark - Kindly find the updated information for the electricity outage. pic.twitter.com/zC22S2b9iP— CoE_Call_Centre (@CoE_Call_Centre) February 17, 2022
Last month the same areas suffered a five-day power outage due to faults on the 66 kV network.
Residents took to social media to bemoan the lack of clarity of the power outages and the snail's pace of communication from the city.
So basically at 18:00pm we definitely won't have electricity 🤷♀️ . So when we were in the dark for 5 days you didnt see all of this? What do you propose we do? As paying residents please let us know what we should do?With our food? Phones? How do we bath? Our kids?— gugu zondi (@zuguh) February 17, 2022
It took 12 hrs to vacuum the cable last time. Which raises more questions, is there going to be vacuuming after the flushing. Are we in for another 2 days without power. Again just to vague.— Werner Bezuidenhout (@Zooft11) February 17, 2022
Other residents complained about food being spoilt while the city 'fixed' the problem.
Our food is rotting! Our fridges and other appliances are being affected. Criminals are taking more chances.— Exe-Man (@EarthlingExe) February 17, 2022
Who do we have to cry to to get change or even just proper answers on the state of our municipalities??
