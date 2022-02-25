The deeper she goes, the darker it gets…

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:10
EWN: SAHRC inquiry into July Unrest with Alex community leader & Minister Ebrahim Patel
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso
Today at 15:16
Ukraine -Russia Invasion- Citizen's view
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
David Phillips, Texan living in Lviv Ukraine
Today at 15:50
Impact of Russia invading Ukraine on the African food supply
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo, Agricultural Economist and author of of ‘Finding Common Ground: Land, Equity, and Agriculture
Today at 16:10
Truck Drivers plan protest for Sunday
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sifiso Nyathi - Secretary at All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDFASA
Today at 16:20
N3 and N2 might be compromised, road closures expected as truckers protest saying they do no want foreign nationals driving trucks.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association
Today at 16:50
The Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar Expert on Russia, Former National Director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Today at 17:10
The Gauteng Crime stats & Rosettenville shoot.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ms Alphina Ndlovana, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Community Safety
Today at 17:40
[Feature] Song, Book, Dish
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Joey Rasdien - Comedian & Actor at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Pichulik
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Katherine-Mary Pichulik - Owner And Designer at Pichulik
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'Nersa's 9,61% electricity tariff hike won't be hard for consumers to absorb' Energy expert Adil Nchabeleng says he welcomes the decision by the regulator not to grant Eskom the 20% increase it wanted. 25 February 2022 1:19 PM
Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter "The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic." 25 February 2022 9:20 AM
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move. 24 February 2022 9:33 PM
View all Local
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets. 24 February 2022 6:51 PM
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
Political party funding: Here's how much they got for Q3 The Independent Electoral Commission has released its penultimate political party funding disclosure report on Monday with eleven... 22 February 2022 2:04 PM
View all Politics
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there? How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram. 24 February 2022 8:16 PM
Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants The Money Show interviews Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation (the group's brands include RocoMamas, John Dory's..). 24 February 2022 8:06 PM
A fantastic 6 months for Discovery, but no dividend as Covid risk persists - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Adrian Gore about Discovery Limited's results for the 6 months to 31 December 2021. 24 February 2022 7:33 PM
View all Business
'A Tribute to our Friend and Brother': Riky Rick remembered in touching song Big Zulu has now composed a song with Nkabi Records artists Mduduzi Ncube and Siya Ntuli titled 'A Tribute To Our Friend and Broth... 24 February 2022 2:54 PM
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte). 23 February 2022 9:42 PM
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations Banyana Banyana have progressed to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wedne... 24 February 2022 11:52 AM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Sport
VIDEO: Ukrainian border guards tell Russian war ship to go F themselves Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2022 8:33 AM
Man tells his boss that he puts in below average effort to match his pay Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2022 8:33 AM
I find hilarity in everything - Jason Goliath In this feature of Hanging Out, comedian Jason Goliath talks about what keeps him going and adjusting to online comedy. 24 February 2022 12:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 25 February 2022 11:33 AM
Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter "The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic." 25 February 2022 9:20 AM
'I just heard a huge explosion': South African living in Ukraine Kfm Mornings speaks to Capetonian Kobus Olivier who is currently living in Ukraine. This is what he says it's like on the ground.... 25 February 2022 9:05 AM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all Africa
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 25 February 2022 11:33 AM
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
View all Opinion
The deeper she goes, the darker it gets…

25 February 2022 1:19 PM
by Sponsored Content

Emmy-Nominated Docuseries takes investigative journalist Mariana Zan Van Zeller even deeper into the underworld

Award-winning journalist Mariana Van Zeller taps into her underworld contacts to embed in the world's most illicit smuggling pipelines. Join her in the second season of Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller, premiering on National Geographic (DStv 181, Starsat 220) on Thursdays at 21:00 (CAT) from 17 February 2022, where in each episode, she puts safety on the line to follow one illegal and often dangerous black-market pipeline, from its mysterious source to its final destination.

This season, she goes deeper, but the deeper she goes, the darker it gets as she infiltrates the worlds of black-market plastic surgery, romance scams, white supremacy, stolen cars, outlaw motorcycle clubs, marijuana and meth. Armed with National Geographic’s trademark inside access, each episode follows van Zeller as she works her way inside a different black market or global trafficking network where she meets the players and learns the business, all in an effort to understand the inner workings of the world’s multitrillion-dollar shadow economy.

The 10-part second season of Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller offers viewers a mission-driven adventure to places rarely seen, providing an intimate peek behind the curtain to provide a 360-degree view of these poorly understood trafficking networks. Topics this season include van Zeller unveiling the inner workings of romance scams; following a meth superhighway, from a massive cartel-run lab in Sinaloa across the border and into the lives of American users; setting off on a wild journey through California’s black market for weed, which has mushroomed since marijuana was legalised four years ago; following a smuggling route of cars stolen from the US to shipping containers bound for West Africa, where the demand is skyrocketing; going inside the secretive world of outlaw motorcycle gangs, also known as 1% clubs, where her interest is piqued by a string of biker-related violence; and investigating the dark corners of black market plastic surgery, where greed and social media are driving patients toward deadly motel-room operations.

Additionally, as America struggles to reckon with its white supremacist past, van Zeller races to expose an underground movement hellbent on an even more violent white supremacist future. It is a movement that trades in ideologies as dangerous as any narcotic or firearm, with one responsible for mass killings around the globe.

“Filming a whole season of Trafficked during a global pandemic was extremely challenging, but there’s been an explosion of black markets over the past year, and I think we all quickly realised that this series has become more relevant than ever,” said van Zeller. “With this second season, we have managed to dive even deeper and gain even more access into underworld networks around the world.”

How to tune in to National Geographic:

DSTV: Channel 181

StarSat: 220 on DTH, 220 on DTT (249 on DTT in Uganda)




25 February 2022 1:19 PM
by Sponsored Content

'Nersa's 9,61% electricity tariff hike won't be hard for consumers to absorb'

Local

Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango

World Opinion

Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter

Local World

Ukraine battles invading Russian forces in Kyiv

25 February 2022 1:06 PM

IFP's Hlabisa: KZN ANC must decide on recognising Misuzulu as monarch or not

25 February 2022 12:34 PM

Eskom suspends services in Dutywa after protesting residents threaten workers

25 February 2022 12:31 PM

