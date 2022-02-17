Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies?
Make quite sure you're not paying premiums on "useless" cellphone insurance policies, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
She's referring to the insurance you get when you sign up in the shop for your new phone, which is sold by the networks via their brokers.
She cites the case of one MTN customer who upgraded and decided not to take the insurance offered, but to add her new phone to her existing household contents insurance.
For the next four years, the customer unwittingly kept paying the premiums on the old phone that she was no longer using.
She could never claim on it because you've got to have the contract SIM in the phone in question.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
They don't actually send you reminders. If they don't put the premium up and they don't change insurers, this could go on for years!Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
A more recent case involves another MTN client who cancelled her cellphone contract in March 2021 but was still being billed (R470 every month).
Alison says numerous attempts to resolve the issue at both branch and customer service level were unsuccessful.
She'd even asked MTN to check whether these deductions were for insurance.
RELATED: Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover
As a consumer journalist Knowler, of course, managed to get a quick response from MTN.
It transpired that the customer was still paying two insurance policies for two devices - policies she had forgotten about.
MTN now is going to refund Alison from the month that her contract ended.
Given that so many phones are handed down to children, parents and employees, I’m pretty sure thousands of those policies are still in place because the original owners of the phones forgot to cancel them, but are utterly useless - no possibility of a successful claim.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
What I do is add my cellphone, my laptop... to my home contents insurance. I think that's a better way to go and I'm sure the premiums are lower.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
For more detail, listen to the conversation below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies?
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/tuaindeed/tuaindeed1806/tuaindeed180600189/104391700-hands-of-young-asian-man-dropping-mobile-smart-phone-on-tropical-sandy-beach-accident-and-insurance-.jpg
More from Business
'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling'
The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen.Read More
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign
Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day.Read More
South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.Read More
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit
The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned.Read More
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'
Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money ShowRead More
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Some viruses are bigger, giants in fact.
A new class of giant virus has been discovered and may help us understand how life evolved.Read More
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.Read More
More from Lifestyle
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign
Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day.Read More
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'
Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money ShowRead More
Life is unpredictable, freezing eggs is a good option - Fertility specialist
Gynecologist and fertility specialist at Sandton Fertility Clinic Dr Razina Patel and eggsperience.com founder Valerie Landis talk about freezing your eggs.Read More
Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven
Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand.Read More
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel
Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin.Read More
TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to founder Juanita Khumalo on the upcoming event.Read More
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio
World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide.Read More
Celeste Ntuli: Growing up, failure to me was fear. I was scared to fail
Stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli talks about her failures and what she has learned from them.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'
Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money ShowRead More
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.Read More
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel
Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin.Read More
'SA’s oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello.Read More
Should the government take over some or all of Eskom’s debt mountain?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix.Read More
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice
Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money ShowRead More
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image
Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money ShowRead More
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick.Read More
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success
Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark.Read More