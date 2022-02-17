Streaming issues? Report here
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies?

17 February 2022 7:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
MTN
The Money Show
Cellphone
Vodacom
Bruce Whitfield
Cellphone insurance
Wendy Knowler
insurance policy
SIMcard
consumer issues
cellphone provider

Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show

Make quite sure you're not paying premiums on "useless" cellphone insurance policies, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

She's referring to the insurance you get when you sign up in the shop for your new phone, which is sold by the networks via their brokers.

© tuaindeed/123rf.com

She cites the case of one MTN customer who upgraded and decided not to take the insurance offered, but to add her new phone to her existing household contents insurance.

For the next four years, the customer unwittingly kept paying the premiums on the old phone that she was no longer using.

She could never claim on it because you've got to have the contract SIM in the phone in question.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

They don't actually send you reminders. If they don't put the premium up and they don't change insurers, this could go on for years!

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

A more recent case involves another MTN client who cancelled her cellphone contract in March 2021 but was still being billed (R470 every month).

Alison says numerous attempts to resolve the issue at both branch and customer service level were unsuccessful.

She'd even asked MTN to check whether these deductions were for insurance.

RELATED: Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover

As a consumer journalist Knowler, of course, managed to get a quick response from MTN.

It transpired that the customer was still paying two insurance policies for two devices - policies she had forgotten about.

MTN now is going to refund Alison from the month that her contract ended.

Given that so many phones are handed down to children, parents and employees, I’m pretty sure thousands of those policies are still in place because the original owners of the phones forgot to cancel them, but are utterly useless - no possibility of a successful claim.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

What I do is add my cellphone, my laptop... to my home contents insurance. I think that's a better way to go and I'm sure the premiums are lower.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

For more detail, listen to the conversation below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies?




