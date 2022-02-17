GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign
It's Random Acts of Kindness Week (13 - 19 February) and South Africa's Brent Lindeque has been singled out as a shining example of the RAK movement.
The founder of GoodThingsGuy has been named one of the world's top 100 innovation success stories by international platform InnovationsoftheWorld.
Lindeque's also announced that Facebook, now known as Meta, has launched a kindness campaign in partnership with GoodThingGuy.
The #KindActsBigImpact campaign is in honour of RAK Day.
It aims to "shine a spotlight on the power of kindness and how small acts of compassion can change people’s lives for the better" says Lindeque.
So @GoodThingsGuy has partnered with Meta to tell YOUR good stories!— Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) February 17, 2022
Do you remember how a small act of kindness changed my life? Well, there's a little video telling that story in this article, as well as a Google Form to help us tell yours:https://t.co/MqOb2eMkwr
Bruce Whitfield chats to Lindeque on The Money Show.
What a great day... Many years ago my life was changed because of an act of kindness, and because of social media. So GoodThingsGuy has partnered with Meta to do that all again for South Africans...Brent Lindeque, Founder - Good Things Guy
... and share kindness and share love, using both our platforms.Brent Lindeque, Founder - Good Things Guy
Lindeque says acts of kindness are not that random anymore, with people putting intent and purpose behind them.
"And isn't that better!" he exclaims.
Today serves as a beautiful reminder that, more than anything, we need kindness in our lives. We've been through an incredibly traumatic last two years... and if we can make our journey through this world a little bit easier through being kind to one another, then that's what we should be doing.Brent Lindeque, Founder - Good Things Guy
Listen to the interview with Lindeque on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/miluxian/miluxian1408/miluxian140800043/31291163-cambridge-uk-april-25-2011-free-hugs-campaign-on-the-street-of-cambridge.jpg
More from Business
'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling'
The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen.Read More
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies?
Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money ShowRead More
South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.Read More
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit
The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned.Read More
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'
Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money ShowRead More
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Some viruses are bigger, giants in fact.
A new class of giant virus has been discovered and may help us understand how life evolved.Read More
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.Read More
More from Local
'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling'
The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen.Read More
South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.Read More
City of Ekurhuleni scrambles to fix power issues as residents share frustrations
The City of Ekurhuleni says it will update residents at 6pm on progress being made on fix the alternative power supply.Read More
National Department to fix Charlotte Maxeke but internal medicine head skeptical
Prof Adam Mohammed says it has taken 10 months to do an assessment and they still don't have a definitive budget or deadline.Read More
Adolescents and teens are the most at-risk age group for suicide - SADAG
702's Africa Melane facilitates a discussion with pundits on how to fight the scourge of depression and suicide among teens.Read More
'Being a paramedic is a calling, if you are in it to make money you won't last'
Intermediate life support medic Russel Meiring, advanced life support paramedic Alett Reed and basic life support Medic Thandiwe Makhubu talk about their jobs and challenges.Read More
Constitution is transformative and should be defended - Ronald Lamola
Bongani Bingwa chats to Justice and Correctional Services Minister on his speech during the Sona debate.Read More
'SA will soon have two new universities focusing on science and crime detection'
Department of Higher Education and Training spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi gives more insight on the two universities.Read More
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies?
Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money ShowRead More
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'
Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money ShowRead More
Life is unpredictable, freezing eggs is a good option - Fertility specialist
Gynecologist and fertility specialist at Sandton Fertility Clinic Dr Razina Patel and eggsperience.com founder Valerie Landis talk about freezing your eggs.Read More
Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven
Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand.Read More
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel
Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin.Read More
TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to founder Juanita Khumalo on the upcoming event.Read More
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio
World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide.Read More
Celeste Ntuli: Growing up, failure to me was fear. I was scared to fail
Stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli talks about her failures and what she has learned from them.Read More
More from World
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit
The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned.Read More
Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae
University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae says what is needed is diplomacy to defuse and de-escalate the crisis.Read More
Putin wants to reassert old cold war zones of influence - Prof John Stremlau
Bongani Bingwa chats to Wits University honourary international relations Professor on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.Read More
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world
Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's not that simple, one of those swindled says.Read More
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA'
Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.Read More
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision
The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville.Read More
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa?
Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure OfficeRead More
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB.Read More
How different is it to drive an electric car?
What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars?Read More