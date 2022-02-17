South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has sounded a warning that South Africa's banks are holding too much government debt.
"The increasing interrelationship between banks and the government poses challenges going forward."
RELATED: IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new)
It says this "increasing nexus" between government and the financial sector poses a growing risk to financial stability in South Africa.
Regardless of what you may think of the IMF, it is an important organisation and one of the global lenders of last resort, comments Bruce Whitfield.
The Money Show host interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.
Why are banks lending so much money to government? Whitfield asks.
The answer is simple says Kooyman: It's all about the high yield they can get on government bonds in a "risk-free" return.
Bear in mind that when a bank lends to a corporate or to an individual there's a lot of administration involved, there's a risk of bad debts involved, that they need to hold capital against.Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
Compared to that, government bonds have a low capital weighting and are, in theory, risk-free... in practise... if South Africa's government one day won't be able to repay its debt, then our banks will be in the drain as well.Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
The bottom line is, because our interest rates have come down, the yield that banks can earn on corporate and retail lending is lower than they can earn on, effectively, buying government bonds.Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
As South Africa's debt burden keeps growing, we seem headed towards a debt crunch, surely?
If your interest is higher than you nominal GDP growth, this means your debt burden just keeps increasing affirms Kooyman.
He cites the projections of a 2015 Stellenbosch University study which show in a few years' time South Africa will be at 80% debt to GDP levels.
This is very high for a country like ourselves and we are heading in that direction.Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
The IMF is obviously worried then that if your banks have too much exposure to sovereign risk... if the government at some stage simply cannot pay its interest bill anymore - as it happened with Eskom, Transnet and the Land Bank - then your banking sector comes under real threat...Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
... because then the exposure is so big that it actually prevents the banking system from functioning well.Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
Listen to the full discussion in the audio clip below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa_rand.html
