Latest HIV cure breakthrough good but 'can't be rolled out to 38-million people'
Scientists may have had a breakthrough in finding a cure for HIV.
American researchers in Denver, Colorado said on Tuesday that a third person was cured of HIV using the novel stem cell transplant method.
John Perlman speaks to the director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town, Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, about this.
Yes, it's wonderful, it gives us this concept and proof that we can cure people of HIV but it is not the sort of treatment you roll out to 38-million people around the world because it really is invasive, aggressive and risky treatment.Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre - Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine UCT
Work on cure is ongoing so every single one of these gives us insights into what it would take to cure somebody of HIV.Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre - Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine UCT
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/hiv.html
