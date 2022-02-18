Latest HIV cure breakthrough good but 'can't be rolled out to 38-million people'

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:48
Travel Feature - Zululand
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Ryan Enslin - Travel Writer and Content Creator fro @MyLimeBoots
Today at 14:05
Upside of Failure - Letshego Zulu
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Letshego Zulu
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Msaki
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Msaki .
Today at 15:16
EWN: Malema back in court in AfriForum hate speech case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali
Today at 15:20
Release of crime stats for the 3rd quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
David Bruce, independent researcher specialising in policing and public security
Today at 15:50
How to get a permit for a food trailer
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:13
solar power - barriers and opportunities in localization
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Frank Spencer - Head of Development at Bushveld Energy,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Cheeky Chocolat
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Claire Salomon - Founder and CEO of Cheeky Chocolat
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Member of staff at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen suspended for alleged sexual misconduct Mandy Wiener chats to Gauteng Education Spokesperson Oupa Modibe to give an update on the school. 18 February 2022 1:06 PM
Latest HIV cure breakthrough good but 'can't be rolled out to 38-million people' Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape To... 18 February 2022 11:50 AM
If municipalities don't pay we will struggle to provide water - Rand Water Rand Water chief executive Sipho Mosai talks with Ray White about their role in providing water at the National Water and Sanitati... 18 February 2022 11:30 AM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling' The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen. 17 February 2022 8:54 PM
South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 17 February 2022 7:02 PM
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned. 17 February 2022 11:00 AM
View all Politics
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people. 18 February 2022 8:09 AM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
View all Business
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree' Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa. 16 February 2022 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
Life is unpredictable, freezing eggs is a good option - Fertility specialist Gynecologist and fertility specialist at Sandton Fertility Clinic Dr Razina Patel and eggsperience.com founder Valerie Landis talk... 16 February 2022 3:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Trailer of Austin Butler starring as Elvis Presley in musical drama Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 February 2022 8:29 AM
WATCH: Woman having standoff with squirrel has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2022 8:24 AM
Bank warning man to stop using funny payment references has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2022 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned. 17 February 2022 11:00 AM
Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae says what is needed is diplomacy to defuse... 15 February 2022 1:36 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom' Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future. 16 February 2022 7:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Latest HIV cure breakthrough good but 'can't be rolled out to 38-million people'

18 February 2022 11:50 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Scientist
HIV cure
#hiv
novel stem cell

Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town, Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, talks about HIV cure progress.

Scientists may have had a breakthrough in finding a cure for HIV.

American researchers in Denver, Colorado said on Tuesday that a third person was cured of HIV using the novel stem cell transplant method.

John Perlman speaks to the director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town, Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, about this.

Yes, it's wonderful, it gives us this concept and proof that we can cure people of HIV but it is not the sort of treatment you roll out to 38-million people around the world because it really is invasive, aggressive and risky treatment.

Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre - Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine UCT

Work on cure is ongoing so every single one of these gives us insights into what it would take to cure somebody of HIV.

Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre - Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine UCT

Listen to the full interview below:




18 February 2022 11:50 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Scientist
HIV cure
#hiv
novel stem cell

More from Local

Member of staff at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen suspended for alleged sexual misconduct

18 February 2022 1:06 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to Gauteng Education Spokesperson Oupa Modibe to give an update on the school.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If municipalities don't pay we will struggle to provide water - Rand Water

18 February 2022 11:30 AM

Rand Water chief executive Sipho Mosai talks with Ray White about their role in providing water at the National Water and Sanitation Summit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans

18 February 2022 8:09 AM

Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Motorists can now apply and renew vehicle licences online - Fikile Mbalula

18 February 2022 7:57 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Transport Minister on the launch of online payment system for renewal of driver and vehicle licences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling'

17 February 2022 8:54 PM

The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign

17 February 2022 7:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning

17 February 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Ekurhuleni scrambles to fix power issues as residents share frustrations

17 February 2022 2:24 PM

The City of Ekurhuleni says it will update residents at 6pm on progress being made on fix the alternative power supply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Department to fix Charlotte Maxeke but internal medicine head skeptical

17 February 2022 2:10 PM

Prof Adam Mohammed says it has taken 10 months to do an assessment and they still don't have a definitive budget or deadline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adolescents and teens are the most at-risk age group for suicide - SADAG

17 February 2022 1:52 PM

702's Africa Melane facilitates a discussion with pundits on how to fight the scourge of depression and suicide among teens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

If municipalities don't pay we will struggle to provide water - Rand Water

Local

Latest HIV cure breakthrough good but 'can't be rolled out to 38-million people'

Local

Member of staff at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen suspended for alleged sexual misconduct

Local

EWN Highlights

Putin to oversee Russian 'strategic' missile drills

18 February 2022 12:36 PM

London gets first red weather warning as 'Storm Eunice' hits

18 February 2022 12:19 PM

Phaahla, Manamela launch campaign to get youth vaccinated

18 February 2022 11:45 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA