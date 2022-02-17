Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling' The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen. 17 February 2022 8:54 PM
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
Constitution is transformative and should be defended - Ronald Lamola Bongani Bingwa chats to Justice and Correctional Services Minister on his speech during the Sona debate. 17 February 2022 8:00 AM
View all Local
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned. 17 February 2022 11:00 AM
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis. 16 February 2022 8:12 PM
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom' Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future. 16 February 2022 7:03 PM
View all Politics
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree' Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa. 16 February 2022 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
View all Business
Life is unpredictable, freezing eggs is a good option - Fertility specialist Gynecologist and fertility specialist at Sandton Fertility Clinic Dr Razina Patel and eggsperience.com founder Valerie Landis talk... 16 February 2022 3:27 PM
Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand. 15 February 2022 8:58 PM
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin. 14 February 2022 7:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Woman having standoff with squirrel has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2022 8:24 AM
Bank warning man to stop using funny payment references has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2022 8:20 AM
WATCH: Cheetah crashing into window while charging at baby on safari goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 February 2022 8:15 AM
View all Entertainment
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned. 17 February 2022 11:00 AM
Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae says what is needed is diplomacy to defuse... 15 February 2022 1:36 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom' Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future. 16 February 2022 7:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling'

17 February 2022 8:54 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Dagga
The Money Show
SONA
Bruce Whitfield
cannabis
President Cyril Ramaphosa
hemp
Anthony Cohen
Elixinol South Africa
hemp industry
Elixinol SA

The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen.
© stockasso/123rf.com

President Cyril Ramaphosa generated a lot of excitement when he announced in his State of the Nation Address (Sona) that government would be looking at easing policies to help the hemp and cannabis sector grow.

He said this sector has the potential to create more than 130,000 new jobs in South Africa.

"We will review the policy and regulatory framework for industrial hemp and cannabis to realise the huge potential for investment and job creation."

Bruce Whitfield interviews one industry player that is skeptical about Ramaphosa's promises.

Related stories:

Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster

Taking SA higher: Ramaphosa's plans for the cannabis industry

Anthony Cohen is the founder and CEO of Elixinol South Africa.

The company says it specialises in the sale of quality hemp-based CBD products.

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Cohen describes the President's announcement as "a double edged sword".

We had the same words from the President at the last Sona and nothing happened with the regulators. We had it again this Sona, and I'm holding my breath.

Anthony Cohen, CEO - Elixinol South Africa

I'm not seriously optimistic. We have regulators in this country that have created a regulatory framework that is not allowing the industry to flourish and the President can say as much as he likes but, unless that changes, nothing is going to happen.

Anthony Cohen, CEO - Elixinol South Africa

The major holdups include the fact that the regulator's level for THC in hemp is too low for it to even be farmed in South Africa, Cohen says.

The second hurdle is that we are not allowed to put hemp and CBD into food...

Anthony Cohen, CEO - Elixinol South Africa

Third, we have such low-dose thresholds on both THC and CBD within the complementary medicine sector that it is non-effective. They're simply there for profit and this is not part of their profit-making agenda.

Anthony Cohen, CEO - Elixinol South Africa

According to Cohen, the regulators "seem to be" in cahoots with big pharma.

Big pharma doesn't want a non-patentable product on the market that can bring relief to millions of South Africans in a cost-effective way.

Anthony Cohen, CEO - Elixinol South Africa

Would big pharma not jump on board itself if it saw the industry as a serious threat? asks Whitfield.

Cohen's response is that the pharmaceutical industry would not be able to protect its income on a plant that can't be patented.

He talks about the thousands of purposes for which hemp can be farmed and how its production could boost the economy.

... thousands of traditional farmers in this country are being locked out of the equation. We need to make sure that we include them, and in a way that doesn't cost an arm and a leg for them to be able to get a license.

Anthony Cohen, CEO - Elixinol South Africa

Listen to Cohen's argument in the audio below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling'




17 February 2022 8:54 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Dagga
The Money Show
SONA
Bruce Whitfield
cannabis
President Cyril Ramaphosa
hemp
Anthony Cohen
Elixinol South Africa
hemp industry
Elixinol SA

More from Business

Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies?

17 February 2022 7:44 PM

Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign

17 February 2022 7:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning

17 February 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit

17 February 2022 11:00 AM

The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'

16 February 2022 9:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'

16 February 2022 8:21 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain

16 February 2022 8:12 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some viruses are bigger, giants in fact.

16 February 2022 7:15 PM

A new class of giant virus has been discovered and may help us understand how life evolved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'

16 February 2022 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven

15 February 2022 8:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign

17 February 2022 7:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning

17 February 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Ekurhuleni scrambles to fix power issues as residents share frustrations

17 February 2022 2:24 PM

The City of Ekurhuleni says it will update residents at 6pm on progress being made on fix the alternative power supply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Department to fix Charlotte Maxeke but internal medicine head skeptical

17 February 2022 2:10 PM

Prof Adam Mohammed says it has taken 10 months to do an assessment and they still don't have a definitive budget or deadline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adolescents and teens are the most at-risk age group for suicide - SADAG

17 February 2022 1:52 PM

702's Africa Melane facilitates a discussion with pundits on how to fight the scourge of depression and suicide among teens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Being a paramedic is a calling, if you are in it to make money you won't last'

17 February 2022 12:21 PM

Intermediate life support medic Russel Meiring, advanced life support paramedic Alett Reed and basic life support Medic Thandiwe Makhubu talk about their jobs and challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Constitution is transformative and should be defended - Ronald Lamola

17 February 2022 8:00 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Justice and Correctional Services Minister on his speech during the Sona debate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA will soon have two new universities focusing on science and crime detection'

17 February 2022 7:26 AM

Department of Higher Education and Training spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi gives more insight on the two universities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'

16 February 2022 9:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain

16 February 2022 8:12 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning

17 February 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit

17 February 2022 11:00 AM

The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain

16 February 2022 8:12 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'

16 February 2022 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?

15 February 2022 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the investment in Bounty Brands, distributor of Vans and Diesel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund

13 February 2022 11:46 AM

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his department's key entities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds

11 February 2022 2:41 PM

Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes

11 February 2022 11:40 AM

Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster

10 February 2022 9:10 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers 2022 State of the Nation Address

10 February 2022 5:30 PM

Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7 pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Adolescents and teens are the most at-risk age group for suicide - SADAG

Local

City of Ekurhuleni scrambles to fix power issues as residents share frustrations

Local

National Department to fix Charlotte Maxeke but internal medicine head skeptical

Local

EWN Highlights

Environmental lobby groups welcome ruling in Shell seismic survey

17 February 2022 9:01 PM

Banyana international players arrive ahead of crucial AWCON qualifier

17 February 2022 8:09 PM

EU seeks 'fresh start' with Africa at summit

17 February 2022 7:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA