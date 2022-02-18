Motorists can now apply and renew vehicle licences online - Fikile Mbalula





Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) launched an online payment gateway for the renewal of driver and vehicle licences among other services on Thursday.

The online payment gateway is government's way of fixing the controversial and unreliable driver's licence system by going digital.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mbalula says the launch is long overdue and the system is operational.

You can go online on Transport.co.za and you will be linked straight to where you can access the system. You can apply for a renewal of your drivers licence, vehicle disk as well as pay online. Fikile Mbalula, Minister - Transport

He adds that the service will serve the nation good in the long term and the security measures of the system are up to date so that it combats fraud.

