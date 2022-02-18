Streaming issues? Report here
Motorists can now apply and renew vehicle licences online - Fikile Mbalula

18 February 2022 7:57 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Fikile Mbalula
online
motor vehicle license
vehicle license renewal

Bongani Bingwa chats to Transport Minister on the launch of online payment system for renewal of driver and vehicle licences.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) launched an online payment gateway for the renewal of driver and vehicle licences among other services on Thursday.

The online payment gateway is government's way of fixing the controversial and unreliable driver's licence system by going digital.

RELATED: Misery for drivers as licence cards machine breaks down

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mbalula says the launch is long overdue and the system is operational.

You can go online on Transport.co.za and you will be linked straight to where you can access the system. You can apply for a renewal of your drivers licence, vehicle disk as well as pay online.

Fikile Mbalula, Minister - Transport

He adds that the service will serve the nation good in the long term and the security measures of the system are up to date so that it combats fraud.

Listen below to the full conversation:




