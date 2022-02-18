WATCH: Trailer of Austin Butler starring as Elvis Presley in musical drama
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Woman having standoff with squirrel has everyone talking
Trailer of Austin Butler starring as Elvis Presley in musical drama
Social media is talking after a Trailer of Austin Butler starring as Elvis Presley in musical drama has gone viral.
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
WATCH: Woman having standoff with squirrel has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Bank warning man to stop using funny payment references has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Cheetah crashing into window while charging at baby on safari goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Teacher going extra mile to show pupils what snow looks like goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Woman's famous encounter with DJ in a train has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Woman revealing she left her husband as he got COVID booster shot goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival
An all-female line-up made the 2022 edition of the Moonstruck Summer Music Concert online a night to remember.Read More
Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 2 of Dis-Chem Brain of 702
Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 winning round and that of the Junior Brain of 702 to measure your chance of success.Read More
Asphelelanga! 'This music will keep and promote the legacy of those who left us'
Muthaland Entertainment CEO Lance Stehr says they have recorded up to 50 songs and have included some international artists.Read More