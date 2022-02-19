Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 3 of Dis-Chem Brain of 702
The contestants of this semi-final round of the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 proved again that Gauteng does not lack bright minds, in what was a nail-biting battle of wits.
It was Friday finalist and chartered accountant Amy Vieler who eventually won with a total of answers in a nail-biting 90 seconds. Watch how it played out...
In the Junior Brain of 702, it was 14-year-old Laaiqha from Willowmore Primary School who took home the weekly final prize purse, bringing her total cash haul to R4000 for the competition.
If you fancy your chances taking on the clock, play the online game to enter Dis-Chem Brain of 702... it's the only way you can take home a share of the R220 000 in prizemoney.
Tune in every weekday at 6:45am for the Dis-Chem Junior Brain of 702 then catch Brain of 702 at 8:45am, 9:45am, 1:45pm, 3:45pm and 4:45pm daily.
