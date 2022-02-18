If municipalities don't pay we will struggle to provide water - Rand Water
South Africa is one of the few countries in the world that prides itself on having drinkable water directly from the tap, this is according to Rand Water chief executive Sipho Mosai.
Speaking to Ray White at the National Water and Sanitation Summit, Mosai says in most developed countries in the world, people can not drink water directly from the tap.
As Rand Water, we buy raw water or what we call unclean water that we get from the rivers and our task is to purify it and supply it to the municipalities. We are a service water provider.Sipho Mosai, Chief executive - Rand Water
There is a difference between portable drinking water and pure water. You do not want pure drinking water, you want portable water and that is what we produce, nutritious water. Our water remains one of the best waters in the world. We compare our water with World Health Organisations.Sipho Mosai, Chief executive - Rand Water
.@Rand_Water Chief Executive Mr. @SiphoMosai on water demand management vs water consumption rate.— Rand Water (@Rand_Water) February 18, 2022
Live on @Radio702 @raywhitesa [NS] pic.twitter.com/SlGBcPQnS1
Mosai says in order to continue to provide good water, they must upgrade their infrastructure and ensure it is well maintained all the time.
It is important to understand that as we enjoy this nutritious drink we have a joint and collective responsibility to pay for it but most importantly use it wisely. We are one of the driest countries in the world, we get our water from Lesotho.Sipho Mosai, Chief executive - Rand Water
Without the necessary revenue, without the municipalities paying us, we will struggle to provide the very same municipalities the water that they need.Sipho Mosai, Chief executive - Rand Water
Listen to the full conversation below:
