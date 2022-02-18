Member of staff at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen suspended for alleged sexual misconduct
The School Governing Body at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein has suspended a member of staff after they were accused of of sexual misconduct.
A meeting scheduled between parents and Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday evening, has been postponed to Sunday.
RELATED: Human Rights Commission to probe Hoërskool Jan Viljoen racism allegations - DBE
Mandy Wiener chats to Gauteng Education Spokesperson Oupa Modibe to give an update on the school.
It is a member of staff that is employed by the SGB that has been suspended. The matter was raised by learners that this particular person touches them inappropriately and invites them to their home.Oupa Modibe, Spokesperson - Gauteng Education
The MEC requested the SGB to suspend the person and do an investigation, he adds.
The meeting will be held this coming Sunday at 16h00 and the MEC apologised that the meeting couldn't proceed on Thursday.Oupa Modibe, Spokesperson - Gauteng Education
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39983743_on-the-chalkboard-of-the-classroom.html
More from Local
Latest HIV cure breakthrough good but 'can't be rolled out to 38-million people'
Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town, Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, talks about HIV cure progress.Read More
If municipalities don't pay we will struggle to provide water - Rand Water
Rand Water chief executive Sipho Mosai talks with Ray White about their role in providing water at the National Water and Sanitation Summit.Read More
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans
Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people.Read More
Motorists can now apply and renew vehicle licences online - Fikile Mbalula
Bongani Bingwa chats to Transport Minister on the launch of online payment system for renewal of driver and vehicle licences.Read More
'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling'
The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen.Read More
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign
Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day.Read More
South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.Read More
City of Ekurhuleni scrambles to fix power issues as residents share frustrations
The City of Ekurhuleni says it will update residents at 6pm on progress being made on fix the alternative power supply.Read More
National Department to fix Charlotte Maxeke but internal medicine head skeptical
Prof Adam Mohammed says it has taken 10 months to do an assessment and they still don't have a definitive budget or deadline.Read More