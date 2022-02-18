Member of staff at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen suspended for alleged sexual misconduct





The School Governing Body at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein has suspended a member of staff after they were accused of of sexual misconduct.

A meeting scheduled between parents and Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday evening, has been postponed to Sunday.

Mandy Wiener chats to Gauteng Education Spokesperson Oupa Modibe to give an update on the school.

It is a member of staff that is employed by the SGB that has been suspended. The matter was raised by learners that this particular person touches them inappropriately and invites them to their home. Oupa Modibe, Spokesperson - Gauteng Education

The MEC requested the SGB to suspend the person and do an investigation, he adds.

The meeting will be held this coming Sunday at 16h00 and the MEC apologised that the meeting couldn't proceed on Thursday. Oupa Modibe, Spokesperson - Gauteng Education

Listen below to the full conversation: