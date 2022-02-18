'I am growing as a live music practitioner,' says Msaki





With the release of Msaki’s sophomore double album, Platinumb Heart, in November last year, she pushed boundaries giving both her singer-songwriter acoustic and electronic/producer sides time to shine. This double album earned her millions of streams worldwide, radio chart success, consecutive days of Twitter trending and immense support from both digital stores and media alike, for her ambitious, brave, heart-opening and genre-defying offering.

According to her Instagram page, Msaki has comfortably performed as seamlessly with an acoustic guitar as she has taken center stage in front of a DJ booth on a dancefloor - From her 2016 Acoustic debut album, Zaneliza: How The Water Moves and a string of heart-opening protest anthems, to her multiple award-winning dance hits Fetch Your Life with Prince Kaybee, _Ubomi Abumanga _and Chasing Summer with musical brother Sun-El Musician as well as Sizophelelaphi with Oskido.

She tells Kelebogile Mabotja more on #702Unplugged.

