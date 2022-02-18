Growing up, teenage pregnancy was viewed as a failure - Letshego Zulu





Businesswoman Letshego Zulu says growing up, the fear of failure was installed in them and another thing that was feared the most was an F on the report card.

Speaking on the Upside of failure, Zulu says she is doing something she did not study for.

The other kind of failure besides the report card as a young girl would be teenage pregnancy, which was also viewed as a failure and it was avoid, avoid, avoid. Letshego Zulu, Businesswoman

I qualified as a biokineticist and it's not what I'm doing today, I am in the outdoor media industry. Letshego Zulu, Businesswoman

Zulu says she had poed to buy her first house before the age of 35 and that did not happen.

While growing up, it is installed that you need to finish studying, start working and buy a house. That has been at the back of my mind. I still have not realised that dream. Letshego Zulu, Businesswoman

