The John Perlman Show
Today at 17:20
Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia to establish mRNA vaccine production
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Mohga Kamal Yanni, Senior health policy advisor for the People's Vaccine Alliance
Today at 18:13
solar power - barriers and opportunities in localization
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Frank Spencer - Head of Development at Bushveld Energy,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Cheeky Chocolat
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Claire Salomon - Founder and CEO of Cheeky Chocolat
No Items to show
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Growing up, teenage pregnancy was viewed as a failure - Letshego Zulu

18 February 2022 4:01 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Letshego Zulu
Teenage pregnancy
Upside of Failure

Businesswoman Letshego Zulu talks about her upside of failure including her not buying her own property.

Businesswoman Letshego Zulu says growing up, the fear of failure was installed in them and another thing that was feared the most was an F on the report card.

Speaking on the Upside of failure, Zulu says she is doing something she did not study for.

The other kind of failure besides the report card as a young girl would be teenage pregnancy, which was also viewed as a failure and it was avoid, avoid, avoid.

Letshego Zulu, Businesswoman

I qualified as a biokineticist and it's not what I'm doing today, I am in the outdoor media industry.

Letshego Zulu, Businesswoman

Zulu says she had poed to buy her first house before the age of 35 and that did not happen.

While growing up, it is installed that you need to finish studying, start working and buy a house. That has been at the back of my mind. I still have not realised that dream.

Letshego Zulu, Businesswoman

Listen to the full interview below:




