Watch nailbiting Dis-Chem Brain of 702 semi-final action right here!





To keep our Dis-Chem Brain of 702 contestants as safe as possible, semi-final rounds have moved from Gauteng malls to the 702 studio.

Although this means you can't be there with us physically, your support will still be felt when you tune in live on our Facebook page.

Today's semi-final consists of two rounds. Kicking proceedings off at 11am will be the Junior Brain for teenagers aged from 12 to 14 years. Our contestants for today are:

Monday winner: 14-year-old, Nakedi from St John Adamson High School

Tuesday winner: 14-year-old, Laaiqha Rahman from Willowmoore High School

Wednesday winner: 14-year-old, Ntebogeng Manyaka from St. Stithians primary school

Thursday winner: 14-year-old, Lethabo Tsukane from Jeppe High School for Boys

Friday winner: 13-Year-old, Gomolemo Tsosane from Cooper College

Dis-Chem Brain of 702 gets contested from 11:30am where up to 20 general knowledge questions are asked in 90-seconds.

Go to 702's Facebook page to watch the live stream.

If you feel like catching up on the action from previous rounds, watch them all on YouTube.