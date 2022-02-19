Watch nailbiting Dis-Chem Brain of 702 semi-final action right here!

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
COVID-19: South Africa records 2,364 new cases and 343 deaths The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 3,518,316 with a recovery rate of 96.3 19 February 2022 6:45 AM
NICD investigating possible typhoid outbreak in two provinces Head of the Centre for Enteric Diseases at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, Dr Juno Thomas, says the last large... 18 February 2022 5:33 PM
City of Joburg gives clarity on who issues informal trading permits MMC Economic Development in the City of Joburg, Nkululeko Mbundu says there has been a lot of confusion on which department issues... 18 February 2022 5:04 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling' The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen. 17 February 2022 8:54 PM
South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 17 February 2022 7:02 PM
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis. 16 February 2022 8:12 PM
View all Politics
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people. 18 February 2022 8:09 AM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree' Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa. 16 February 2022 9:04 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
Life is unpredictable, freezing eggs is a good option - Fertility specialist Gynecologist and fertility specialist at Sandton Fertility Clinic Dr Razina Patel and eggsperience.com founder Valerie Landis talk... 16 February 2022 3:27 PM
Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand. 15 February 2022 8:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
'I am growing as a live music practitioner,' says Msaki The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on 702Unplugged that she realised during lockdown that you don't practise with the same inten... 18 February 2022 3:17 PM
WATCH: Trailer of Austin Butler starring as Elvis Presley in musical drama Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 February 2022 8:29 AM
WATCH: Woman having standoff with squirrel has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2022 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned. 17 February 2022 11:00 AM
Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae says what is needed is diplomacy to defuse... 15 February 2022 1:36 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom' Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future. 16 February 2022 7:03 PM
View all Opinion
Watch nailbiting Dis-Chem Brain of 702 semi-final action right here!

19 February 2022 9:01 AM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Dis-Chem
Dis-Chem Brain of 702

This week's semi-finalists are ready to do battle for their share of R220 000!

To keep our Dis-Chem Brain of 702 contestants as safe as possible, semi-final rounds have moved from Gauteng malls to the 702 studio.

Although this means you can't be there with us physically, your support will still be felt when you tune in live on our Facebook page.

Today's semi-final consists of two rounds. Kicking proceedings off at 11am will be the Junior Brain for teenagers aged from 12 to 14 years. Our contestants for today are:

Monday winner: 14-year-old, Nakedi from St John Adamson High School

Tuesday winner: 14-year-old, Laaiqha Rahman from Willowmoore High School

Wednesday winner: 14-year-old, Ntebogeng Manyaka from St. Stithians primary school

Thursday winner: 14-year-old, Lethabo Tsukane from Jeppe High School for Boys

Friday winner: 13-Year-old, Gomolemo Tsosane from Cooper College

Dis-Chem Brain of 702 gets contested from 11:30am where up to 20 general knowledge questions are asked in 90-seconds.

Go to 702's Facebook page to watch the live stream.

If you feel like catching up on the action from previous rounds, watch them all on YouTube.




More from Enter Dis-Chem Brain of 702 now and make 2021 about winning!

Watch the finalist action from Week 4 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702

27 February 2021 2:04 PM

ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest minds delivered an epic final battle in the Dis-Chem Brain finale.

Read More arrow_forward

Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 3 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702

20 February 2021 12:58 PM

ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.

Read More arrow_forward

Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702

13 February 2021 1:30 PM

ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.

Read More arrow_forward

Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702

8 February 2021 8:56 AM

ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.

Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns virtually, with even bigger prizes

25 January 2021 3:27 PM

Dis-Chem marketing manager Mark Norten says all the hard work and training for the kids' sections is also well worth it.

Read More arrow_forward

NICD investigating possible typhoid outbreak in two provinces

Local

City of Joburg gives clarity on who issues informal trading permits

Local

If municipalities don't pay we will struggle to provide water - Rand Water

Local

NICD punts hand hygiene, clean water as preventative steps against Typhoid fever

19 February 2022 11:26 AM

Water disruptions anticipated for areas supplied by Eikenhoff substation

19 February 2022 11:18 AM

Q3 crime stats: More than 900 women and 350 children murdered

19 February 2022 10:45 AM

