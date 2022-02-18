City of Joburg gives clarity on who issues informal trading permits
The City of Joburg says it is prioritising the issuing of informal trader permits to rightful owners to operate in the City.
MMC for Economic Development in the City of Joburg, Nkululeko Mbundusays there is confusion on who is issuing these permits but they have fixed that.
What we found when we came on board was an informal trade policy that was in drafts and as it's in drafts; it prevents the by-law enforcement and the effective issuing of permits to the rightful applicants.Nkululeko Mbundu, MMC Economic Development - City of Joburg
The challenge that we have seen is there are way too many stakeholders and a lot of confusion on who the public can interact with. I want to put on the record that that department of economic development has an informal trade section and that is who they need to engage with.Nkululeko Mbundu, MMC Economic Development - City of Joburg
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @JoburgMPD/Twitter
More from Local
NICD investigating possible typhoid outbreak in two provinces
Head of the Centre for Enteric Diseases at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, Dr Juno Thomas, says the last large outbreak was in 2005.Read More
Growing up, teenage pregnancy was viewed as a failure - Letshego Zulu
Businesswoman Letshego Zulu talks about her upside of failure including her not buying her own property.Read More
Member of staff at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen suspended for alleged sexual misconduct
Mandy Wiener chats to Gauteng Education Spokesperson Oupa Modibe to give an update on the school.Read More
Latest HIV cure breakthrough good but 'can't be rolled out to 38-million people'
Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town, Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, talks about HIV cure progress.Read More
If municipalities don't pay we will struggle to provide water - Rand Water
Rand Water chief executive Sipho Mosai talks with Ray White about their role in providing water at the National Water and Sanitation Summit.Read More
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans
Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people.Read More
Motorists can now apply and renew vehicle licences online - Fikile Mbalula
Bongani Bingwa chats to Transport Minister on the launch of online payment system for renewal of driver and vehicle licences.Read More
'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling'
The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen.Read More
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign
Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day.Read More