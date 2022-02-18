City of Joburg gives clarity on who issues informal trading permits





The City of Joburg says it is prioritising the issuing of informal trader permits to rightful owners to operate in the City.

MMC for Economic Development in the City of Joburg, Nkululeko Mbundusays there is confusion on who is issuing these permits but they have fixed that.

What we found when we came on board was an informal trade policy that was in drafts and as it's in drafts; it prevents the by-law enforcement and the effective issuing of permits to the rightful applicants. Nkululeko Mbundu, MMC Economic Development - City of Joburg

The challenge that we have seen is there are way too many stakeholders and a lot of confusion on who the public can interact with. I want to put on the record that that department of economic development has an informal trade section and that is who they need to engage with. Nkululeko Mbundu, MMC Economic Development - City of Joburg

