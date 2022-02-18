NICD investigating possible typhoid outbreak in two provinces
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has issued an amber alert for typhoid outbreaks in the Western Cape and North West.
Speaking to John Perlman, head of the Centre for Enteric Diseases at the NICD, Dr Juno Thomas, says outbreaks are caused by contamination of clean water.
Occasionally we get large outbreaks and the last large outbreak we had was in Delmasin 2005 where there were approximately 2900 cases but since then we have only seen less than 150 cases from across the country every year.Dr Juno Thomas, Head of the Centre for Enteric Diseases - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
In 2020/2021 the number of cases we saw in those years was not different from the year presiding that but we did notice there was a small increase in the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape.Dr Juno Thomas, Head of the Centre for Enteric Diseases - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Listen to the full interview below:
