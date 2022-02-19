COVID-19: South Africa records 2,364 new cases and 343 deaths
South Africa has recorded 2,364 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 3,654,824.
343 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 98,298 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 3,518,316 with a recovery rate of 96.3%
The total number of vaccines administered is 30,936,372 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
