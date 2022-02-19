NICD punts hand hygiene, clean water as preventative steps against Typhoid fever
CAPE TOWN - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says people can prevent infection of enteric fever, also known at Typhoid fever, by practising good hand hygiene and consuming safe drinking water.
There has been a recent increase in cases of enteric fever in South Africa.
The last time there was a large outbreak in the country was in Delmas in 2005 but since then South Africa averaged less than 150 cases per year.
During 2020 and 2021, the total number of cases reported didn't differ much from previous years but the NICD noticed an increase in the Western Cape and North West's numbers.
The NICD's Dr Juno Thomas said using whole genome sequencing they found there were clusters or small localised outbreaks caused by different strains in three districts of the Western Cape and one district in the North West.
She said the number of cases in each cluster was relatively small, ranging from 11 to 16.
“The provinces are aware of these clusters and are investigating them. Contaminated municipal water is extremely unlikely to be the source of infection in any of these clusters and the root of transmission are probably quite complicated and challenging to investigate at this point.”
This article first appeared on EWN : NICD punts hand hygiene, clean water as preventative steps against Typhoid fever
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/galitskaya/galitskaya1909/galitskaya190902268/130607303-mother-and-son-using-wash-hand-sanitizer-gel.jpg
More from Local
Water disruptions anticipated for areas supplied by Eikenhoff substation
City Power says residents should brace themselves for water disruptions this weekend.Read More
Why car rental companies hold on to cars longer
Motus Holdings CEO Osman Arbee talks about why they are not de-fleeting cars.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 2,364 new cases and 343 deaths
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 3,518,316 with a recovery rate of 96.3Read More
NICD investigating possible typhoid outbreak in two provinces
Head of the Centre for Enteric Diseases at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, Dr Juno Thomas, says the last large outbreak was in 2005.Read More
City of Joburg gives clarity on who issues informal trading permits
MMC Economic Development in the City of Joburg, Nkululeko Mbundu, says there has been a lot of confusion on which department issues permits.Read More
Growing up, teenage pregnancy was viewed as a failure - Letshego Zulu
Businesswoman Letshego Zulu talks about her upside of failure including her not buying her own property.Read More
Member of staff at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen suspended for alleged sexual misconduct
Mandy Wiener chats to Gauteng Education Spokesperson Oupa Modibe to give an update on the school.Read More
Latest HIV cure breakthrough good but 'can't be rolled out to 38-million people'
Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town, Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, talks about HIV cure progress.Read More
If municipalities don't pay we will struggle to provide water - Rand Water
Rand Water chief executive Sipho Mosai talks with Ray White about their role in providing water at the National Water and Sanitation Summit.Read More