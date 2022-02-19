Streaming issues? Report here
Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020 Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NICD punts hand hygiene, clean water as preventative steps against Typhoid fever The NICD says people can prevent infection of enteric fever by practising good hand hygiene and consuming safe drinking water. 19 February 2022 11:26 AM
Water disruptions anticipated for areas supplied by Eikenhoff substation City Power says residents should brace themselves for water disruptions this weekend. 19 February 2022 11:18 AM
Why car rental companies hold on to cars longer Motus Holdings CEO Osman Arbee talks about why they are not de-fleeting cars. 19 February 2022 8:15 AM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling' The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen. 17 February 2022 8:54 PM
South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 17 February 2022 7:02 PM
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis. 16 February 2022 8:12 PM
View all Politics
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people. 18 February 2022 8:09 AM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree' Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa. 16 February 2022 9:04 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
Life is unpredictable, freezing eggs is a good option - Fertility specialist Gynecologist and fertility specialist at Sandton Fertility Clinic Dr Razina Patel and eggsperience.com founder Valerie Landis talk... 16 February 2022 3:27 PM
Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand. 15 February 2022 8:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 3 of Dis-Chem Brain of 702 Watch all the action from week 3's Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds. 19 February 2022 2:12 PM
'I am growing as a live music practitioner,' says Msaki The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on 702Unplugged that she realised during lockdown that you don't practise with the same inten... 18 February 2022 3:17 PM
WATCH: Trailer of Austin Butler starring as Elvis Presley in musical drama Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 February 2022 8:29 AM
View all Entertainment
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned. 17 February 2022 11:00 AM
Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae says what is needed is diplomacy to defuse... 15 February 2022 1:36 PM
View all World
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
View all Africa
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom' Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future. 16 February 2022 7:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Why car rental companies hold on to cars longer

19 February 2022 8:15 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
vehicles
car rentals
rental cars
de-fleeting

Motus Holdings CEO Osman Arbee talks about why they are not de-fleeting cars.

Car rental companies in South Africa are struggling to restock due to global supply chain disruptions and the storage of semiconductors.

The industry had to trim its fleets during the hard lockdown level.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Motus Holdings CEO Osman Arbee, says in the early stage of covid-19, companies were overstocked due to lack of tourism.

Our example which is Europcars and Tempest we dropped from 26,000 cars to 8,000 cars and you can imagine if all rental service companies do that, as an industry we had to get rid of over 50,000 cars.

Osman Arbee, CEO - Motus Holdings

We are fleeting up but not to the level of pre-covid. What is currently happening is because of the lack of de-fleeting from car rental companies there is a shortage of preowned vehicles in the reach of de-fleeting them and we don't have the access to de-fleet because there aren't enough cars available.

Osman Arbee, CEO - Motus Holdings

The car rental companies are holding on to cars longer because there is a shortage of new cars.

Osman Arbee, CEO - Motus Holdings

Listen to the full interview below:




19 February 2022 8:15 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
vehicles
car rentals
rental cars
de-fleeting

More from Local

NICD punts hand hygiene, clean water as preventative steps against Typhoid fever

19 February 2022 11:26 AM

The NICD says people can prevent infection of enteric fever by practising good hand hygiene and consuming safe drinking water.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Water disruptions anticipated for areas supplied by Eikenhoff substation

19 February 2022 11:18 AM

City Power says residents should brace themselves for water disruptions this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 2,364 new cases and 343 deaths

19 February 2022 6:45 AM

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 3,518,316 with a recovery rate of 96.3

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NICD investigating possible typhoid outbreak in two provinces

18 February 2022 5:33 PM

Head of the Centre for Enteric Diseases at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, Dr Juno Thomas, says the last large outbreak was in 2005.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Joburg gives clarity on who issues informal trading permits

18 February 2022 5:04 PM

MMC Economic Development in the City of Joburg, Nkululeko Mbundu, says there has been a lot of confusion on which department issues permits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Growing up, teenage pregnancy was viewed as a failure - Letshego Zulu

18 February 2022 4:01 PM

Businesswoman Letshego Zulu talks about her upside of failure including her not buying her own property.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Member of staff at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen suspended for alleged sexual misconduct

18 February 2022 1:06 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to Gauteng Education Spokesperson Oupa Modibe to give an update on the school.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Latest HIV cure breakthrough good but 'can't be rolled out to 38-million people'

18 February 2022 11:50 AM

Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town, Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, talks about HIV cure progress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If municipalities don't pay we will struggle to provide water - Rand Water

18 February 2022 11:30 AM

Rand Water chief executive Sipho Mosai talks with Ray White about their role in providing water at the National Water and Sanitation Summit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans

18 February 2022 8:09 AM

Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

NICD punts hand hygiene, clean water as preventative steps against Typhoid fever

Local

Water disruptions anticipated for areas supplied by Eikenhoff substation

Local Business

City of Joburg gives clarity on who issues informal trading permits

Local

EWN Highlights

AA forecasts record high fuel price hike for March exceeding R1 per litre

19 February 2022 4:50 PM

‘Wolsely serial killer’ to spend 25 years in prison for murder of three women

19 February 2022 2:19 PM

The myth, music and magic of Club Pelican’s revolutionary streak

19 February 2022 12:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA