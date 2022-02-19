Why car rental companies hold on to cars longer
Car rental companies in South Africa are struggling to restock due to global supply chain disruptions and the storage of semiconductors.
The industry had to trim its fleets during the hard lockdown level.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Motus Holdings CEO Osman Arbee, says in the early stage of covid-19, companies were overstocked due to lack of tourism.
Our example which is Europcars and Tempest we dropped from 26,000 cars to 8,000 cars and you can imagine if all rental service companies do that, as an industry we had to get rid of over 50,000 cars.Osman Arbee, CEO - Motus Holdings
We are fleeting up but not to the level of pre-covid. What is currently happening is because of the lack of de-fleeting from car rental companies there is a shortage of preowned vehicles in the reach of de-fleeting them and we don't have the access to de-fleet because there aren't enough cars available.Osman Arbee, CEO - Motus Holdings
The car rental companies are holding on to cars longer because there is a shortage of new cars.Osman Arbee, CEO - Motus Holdings
