'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio'
The World Health Organization says it has detected the first wild poliovirus case in Africa in more than five years.
The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe.
Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to the chair of Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute Professor Helen Rees about this.
We should be on high alert in this region of the world because of this but the world has been trying very hard for many years now to eradicate polio.Professor Helen Rees, Chair - Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute
We have been trying to eradicate polio as you know, polio is a devastating disease and when it comes, it comes often seasonally and it affects primarily children and it can be fatal.Professor Helen Rees, Chair - Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute
We are a whisk away from eradicating polio.Professor Helen Rees, Chair - Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : United Nations Photo.
