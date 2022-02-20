



TSHWANE - The City of Tshwane has collected almost R500 million in its campaign to clampdown on non-paying customers.

The water and electricity disconnection blitz was implemented by the metro last week in a bid to help the municipality recoup R17 billion owed to it by government departments, commercial properties, embassies and homeowners.

Mayoral spokesperson Sipho Stuurman said its revenue collection campaign was the new normal.

He added that cut-offs came in the wake of a growing poor service delivery backlog.

This week the City cut power to a building that previously housed the national health department for owing it R7.4 million.

It also cut off a posh estate in Silver Lakes after claiming it owed the metro R25 million.

While the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa was forced to pay almost R16 million to reconnect its services.

This article first appeared on EWN : City of Tshwane claws back R500 million in unpaid bills