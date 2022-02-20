'Parents should use tax free accounts to teach children about savings'





Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says having a tax free saving account is beneficial and parents can use it to teach children about savings.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Roelefse says it is easy to open a tax free account and people should take advantage of that.

Why is it so useful, its because it has the same tax exemptions as a retirement annuity fund. Tax-free saving account starting blocks come with T & Cs but when you get to understand them you will see the benefits. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

Everyone can open it up, even your children. You are limited to R36,000 a year up to an overall limited lifetime of R500,000. You have to be mindful of withdrawals from a tax-free tax account because you don't get it back, the limit is always there. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

